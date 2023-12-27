Why fans are unhappy with the fate of Aquababy in Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, directed by James Wan, hit theatres last week and finally put a cap on the DCEU. The film drew mostly negative reviews from critics, with many fans walking away unhappy with the Aquaman sequel. One of the major complaints was that the film felt cut up in parts, while one of the other major complaints was regarding the fate of Aquababy in the film.

Aquababy, or better known as Arthur Curry Jr., was featured in Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, and considering his role in the comic books, many fans were led to believe that he would be murdered by Black Manta during the opening minutes of the film.

However, things didn't accordingly go to plan, and many fans are unhappy with the film's decision to play it safe here.

How does Aquaman's son die in the comic books?

Aquababy in comic books

Aquababy exactly isn't a prominent character in the comics, but is a major catalyst for one of the biggest Aquaman stories. Born to Arthur Curry and Mera, Aquababy had the power to create life out of water and was brutally murdered at the hands of Black Manta.

In the storyline, Black Manta kidnaps Aquababy and puts him in a sphere that slowly starts filling with air, as the kid can't survive outside of water.

When Arthur Curry gets to know about this, he seeks out Manta, who forces the former to fight Aqualad in order to get to his baby. After this is over, Arthur discovers that fighting Aqualad didn't matter as his son was already dead.

He later buried his son at Mercy Reef, the same place Arthur was abandoned as a child. Years later, he then fathered a daughter with Meera, named Mareena. However, his relationship with his daughter was difficult as Arthur was overprotective of her, fearing that she would meet the same fate as his son.

Fans unhappy with Aquababy's fate in Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom

The film decided to heavily deviate from its source material as far as Aquababy was concerned. At the end of the film, Black Manta does end up kidnapping Aquababy, as he needs the royal blood to unlock the kingdom of Kordax. And just as Manta is supposed to land the final blow on Aquababy, Arthur comes in at the right time and puts a stop to him.

The duo then fight, with the Kingdom of Kordax being destroyed at the end of it and Black Manta presumably dying. Aquababy makes it out alive.

This one change has caused many fans to be disappointed by the film, as many expected Aquababy to die and for the film to adapt one of the DC character's most crucial moments. Here are some of the reactions to the change:

The DC Extended Universe went out on a lackluster note, with the film having one of the lowest weekends for a superhero flick.

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom is running in theatres right now.