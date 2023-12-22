Why does Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 have limited screen time? Reason explained

Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 has a considerably reduced screen time. She just has 11 lines as Mera, the character she plays, opposite Jason Momoa's Aquaman, Business Insider reported. Although her character is married to Aquaman and gives birth to their baby in the movie, she seems to have a smaller role with little dialogue. Her role is reported to be purely contractual.

The appearances of Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 are quite brief, bringing her overall screen time to just 15-20 minutes. According to Business Insider, Mera appears to be ruling Atlantis and conducting sessions with the council. When Atlantis is attacked, she jumps into action and gets critically injured by Black Manta.

As per the news outlet, she is sidelined for most of the movie, healing until she returns to help Aquaman and Orm defeat Black Manta.

Amber Heard in Aquaman 2: Why does she have such insignificant screen time in the sequel?

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom doesn't focus much on Heard's character, Mera. Rather, it is more about Arthur and his half-brother, Orm, although they were almost sworn enemies in the first part. And yet, this is not why Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 was not given more screen time.

According to a Variety report, Jason Momoa didn't want Amber playing his love interest, and their lack of chemistry almost got her fired from the sequel. Her legal battle with Johnny Depp also created issues between her and director James Wan.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly came to Heard's rescue and saved her role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Variety reported that he sent a scorched-earth letter to Warner Bros through his lawyer, threatening to burn the house down if they didn't take Amber Heard in Aquaman 2.

Warner Bros seemed to give in and maintain Heard's role in the sequel. Neither Musk nor Heard responded to a request for any comment.

What happened to Mera in Aquaman 2?

Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 plays the role of Mera, Arthur's wife and the mother of their child. With the defamation case between Heard and Depp, very little of Mera's role remained, the actress had revealed. However, according to Director James Wan, the sequel was meant to focus less on Mera and more on Arthur and his brother Orm.

A report from Variety said that at least two scenes of Mera had been deleted from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. One was an action scene in which Mera is said to take on Black Manta (Yahya Abdul Mateen II), while the other was a romantic one with her husband Arthur (Jason Momoa).

Mera is seen chasing the Black Manta to retrieve the orichalcum he stole from the vaults near Atlantis. He uses a sonar radar to attack her, and she's thrown into a rock and left for dead. Fortunately, she survives and returns to rescue her son from the Black Manta, who, this time, uses the black trident to kill her. In the end, Orm saves her by stopping the trident as she runs to safety.

How much did Amber Heard get paid for Aquaman 2?

Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 (Image via IMDb)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is Amber Heard's first movie since her defamation case with Johnny Depp. Even though Heard has about 15-20 minutes of screen time in the movie, she allegedly received $2 million for the role of Mera in the sequel, which is double what she was paid for the first part.