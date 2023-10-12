"Already a better movie": Memefest erupts online amidst news of Elon Musk allegedly saving Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 firing

Elon Musk and Amber Heard are now making headlines following a report from Variety, which claimed that Heard was about to be fired from Aquaman 2, but that was stopped after Musk allegedly sent a letter to Warner Bros., warning them of severe consequences if they let Heard off the film.

While there has been no confirmation about the same from Amber Heard, Elon Musk, or Warner Bros., Variety also claimed that the producers of Aquaman 2 were considering removing Heard because of her ongoing tensions with Jason Momoa, and director James Wan.

Variety also claimed that the director wanted to drop Heard due to the “lack of her chemistry with Momoa.”

Social media users share hilarious responses as Musk allegedly saved Amber Heard's role in Aquaman 2: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

However, after Elon Musk’s reportedly “scorched-earth letter to Warner Bros. threatening to burn the house down,” the studio decided to retain the actress.

Meanwhile, as soon as the news reached social media, netizens started commenting on the news, sparking a meme fest on the internet. One social media user also joked about the same:

Social media users share hilarious responses as Musk allegedly saved Amber Heard's role in Aquaman 2: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

As per Page Six, Elon Musk and Amber Heard were dating off and on between 2016 to 2018. Musk claimed that they had started going out after a month of her divorce filing with Depp.

Social media users in splits as news floats about Elon Musk saving Amber Heard’s role in Aquaman 2

The Variety report also claimed that Momoa came drunk and allegedly dressed up as Johnny Depp on the set for Aquaman 2 and tried to have Heard removed from the project, which was eventually prevented due to Musk's letter.

After the news about Elon Musk saving Amber Heard’s role in Aquaman 2 made headlines, many social media users reacted in a hilarious manner. Several netizens supported Momoa's actions, while others were left shocked. Some even said that Momoa should have been fired for his conduct.

Twitter user @DailyLoud posted about it on the platform, leading to a flood of reactions in the comments section:

Social media users share hilarious responses as Musk allegedly saved Amber Heard's role in Aquaman 2: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users share hilarious responses as Musk allegedly saved Amber Heard's role in Aquaman 2: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users share hilarious responses as Musk allegedly saved Amber Heard's role in Aquaman 2: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users share hilarious responses as Musk allegedly saved Amber Heard's role in Aquaman 2: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users share hilarious responses as Musk allegedly saved Amber Heard's role in Aquaman 2: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users share hilarious responses as Musk allegedly saved Amber Heard's role in Aquaman 2: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users share hilarious responses as Musk allegedly saved Amber Heard's role in Aquaman 2: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

The trailer for Aquaman 2 was released just a month back. The film is all set to make its way into cinemas in December 2023.