Why was FM Entertainment's K-pop trainee Beomhan removed? Reason behind the contract termination explained

On Wednesday, September 6, K-pop enthusiasts went into a frenzy upon reading FM Entertainment's harsh statement regarding the contract termination of K-pop trainee, Beomhan. The idol, who was expected to debut soon with his fellow group members of M.O.N.T Arena, garnered much popularity and attention over the last two years through his Instagram and TikTok live streams.

When the trainee, who captured a huge fanbase even before his debut, thanks to his enthusiastic and entertaining personality, was announced to be removed from the agency, fans were naturally shocked. However, their reactions soon moved to anger and frustration upon reading the harsh statement that the company had made regarding the termination of Beomhan's contract.

"Distorted the truth on numerous occasions": FM Entertainment releases harsh statement regarding their contract termination with K-pop trainee, Beomhan

The Chinese-American K-pop trainee, who was expected to debut into the boy band, M.O.N.T Arena, became quite a famous personality in the K-pop industry due to his frequent live broadcasts. With a TikTok following of over 2.6 million, the trainee's enthusiastic and cheery personality was much-loved by netizens, and fans consistently rooted for his official debut.

However, the recent statement by FM Entertainment and their harsh claims against the trainee had fans angered and surprised at the same. Here are some key points from the statement:

"The termination of this exclusive contract has been mutually agreed upon following extensive negotiations and discusssions. Furthermore, Trainee Beomhan has distorted truth on numerous occasions and spread misleading information during live broadcasts. Consequently, other FM artists and fans have experienced significant mental distress and stress as a result."

They further elaborated that in order to protect the rights of other FM artists, they had to resort to the termination of contract. Additionally, they also expressed that they allegedly have solid evidence that proves their claims on the trainee's alleged violation of the contract requirements, and they are prepared to take serious legal action if the alleged spread of misinformation from Beomhan's side continues.

While details regarding what FM Entertainment was referring to remains unclear, fans think that it might concern the confessions that the trainee often makes during his live streams.

There were several instances where the idol talked about how he was allegedly not provided health insurance nor was he financially aided by the company during a shoulder surgery he had to undergo. Additionally, he also talked about how he was allegedly not provided proper food and had to starve for over two days.

As the frequency of these confessions increased in the past few months, fans were naturally concerned for the trainee and his deteriorating mental health especially after he confessed about his su*cidal attempt during a live broadcast back in March due to the cyberbullying he was a victim of.

Following the statement, fans have only been all the more angry and frustrated at the agency for presenting Beomhan in a bad light.

Soon after the statement release, the trainee also posted on Instagram, updating fans about contract termination.

"Thank you guys for your continuous support this whole time. I’m sure we’re all feeling the same emotions of confusion and frustration. Please continue to support me and my activities in the future. Our goal hasn’t changed. I love you guys so much~ Tiger Cubs Forever."

Following the flood of shocking speculations, fans have been continuously sending love and support to Beomhan and are hoping that he gets to debut at another agency in the future.