Why was Gina Deuters dismissed from Johnny Depp's defamation trial? Actor's close friend slams Amber Heard during interview

American actor Johnny Depp's close friend, Gina Deuters, opened up about what she thinks of the star's ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Deuters, who is the wife of Depp's longtime business associate and assistant Stephen Deuters, saw the actor's turbulent 15-month marriage to Heard and claimed he is the true victim in their current court battle.

Gina Deuters talks about Amber Heard in an interview

Since Deuters was forced to exit the trial, she has given only one interview. In an exclusive to Page Six, Deuters spoke about how she believes Heard enjoys drama. In the trials' livestreams, Amber Heard has been seen crying on a couple of occasions.

Talking to the outlet, Deuters, who has known Johnny Depp for almost 20 years, recalled what Amber Heard said to her at the wedding:

"There was one thing Amber said at the wedding. She leaned over to me and said, 'Do you and Stephen ever fight?' I said, 'Sometimes we argue,' and she said, 'No, Gina, do you really fight?' And it was a little disconcerting. [I thought], 'Do you enjoy it?"

She also took a dig at Amber Heard, stating:

"I think there's a part of Amber that [believes] fighting is passion. It means there are sparks, fireworks [in the relationship]. [Amber] is someone who is always used to getting what she wants. She's pretty entitled and I think she made big demands in her divorce."

Reiterating Depp's allegations in the complaint, Deuters claimed:

"When [Amber] was denied those demands, I feel like she said, 'I'm not going to get what I want, so I'm going to destroy you."

Deuters stated that her husband initially referred to Heard as "a sociopathic showbiz pony" when she accidentally became the mediator between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's final tough days of marriage.

"My husband called her a sociopathic pony and he certainly doesn't regret it. Stephen, in the end, was literally the mediator ... no one else wanted to deal with Amber, and Stephen was the only person she could talk to."

Why was Gina Deuters excused from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial?

Gina Deuters was asked to leave the stand as Johnny Depp's witness on April 14.

She responded to allegations concerning Depp's drug and alcohol usage, telling the court that she had seen him use pot and cocaine on occasion, as well as consume alcohol. Deuters said that she had never witnessed Depp get aggressive or upset after using such things.

During her evidence, Heard's defense team requested permission to approach Judge Penney Azcarate. The judge spoke with the counsel before sending the jury out for a short break.

Deuters was then asked by Judge Azcarate if she had seen the trial, to which she replied by saying that she had seen some clips online.

The judge then dismissed Deuters and asked the jury to strike her evidence from the records.

Depp has filed a defamation lawsuit against Heard over an op-ed she published for The Washington Post in 2018. Heard has responded with a countersuit accusing him of running a "smear campaign" against her and calling his own case "abuse and harassment."

