Why is "Harry Styles Dead" trending today? Causes explored

Among the many internet hoaxes trending today, the fake news of the death of Harry Styles is probably one of the most perturbing hoaxes on the internet. The news of his alleged passing was spread by a satirical website that posted an article about a false Facebook page titled R.I.P. Harry Styles.

The news has left fans of the former One Direction band member upset and concerned. Styles has garnered a huge and loyal fan base with his music, who are worried about his wellbeing, especially after the fake news. But fans can relax now because the English singer is alive and well.

What does the "Harry Styles Dead" hoax say? Fake news explored

A website that is known for publishing fake death announcements has claimed that a Facebook page now exists with the title "RIP Harry Styles".

The post read:

"At about 11 am ET on Wednesday (November 8, 2023), our beloved singer Harry Styles passed away."

It continues:

"Harry Styles was born on February 1, 1994, in Homes Chapel. He will be missed but not forgotten. Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page."

But the article was soon proven to be false after verification, and the Facebook page the post claims to take from doesn't exist.

Official sources have now confirmed that the news is completely fabricated and the pop star is alright:

"He's still alive and well, stop believing what you see on the Internet."

There seems to be some confusion because some internet posts are going around lamenting the "death" of Styles' famous curly hairstyle.

Fans were disappointed when the star ditched his famous curls for a buzzcut. A fan had commented on the same on Twitter (now X), saying:

"RIP Harry Styles' beautiful hair."

To this, another added:

"You were so loved by me."

This is not the first time the pop star has been a victim of a hoax. Rumors were circulating previously that the singer passed away after a car crash.

About the former One Direction band member

Born on February 1, 1994, in Worcestershire, England, Harry Edward Styles rose to stardom as a celebrated member of the former boy band One Direction, formed in 2010. With bandmates Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, he toured the world doing concerts and garnering fans wherever the band went. Sadly, breaking the hearts of people worldwide, One Direction disbanded after announcing an indefinite hiatus in January 2016.

Since the band split, Styles has worked individually as a singer and rose to success as a singer with multiple hit songs and even a movie, Dunkirk. His hit single Watermelon Sugar from his 2019 album Fine Line got the pop artist a Grammy and a Brit Award in 2021. The song also secured his first US No. 1 hit on the Hot 100. His 2022 As It Was also topped the charts and stayed at number one for 15 weeks.

He has released three albums till date, Harry Styles (2017), Fine Lines (2019), and Harry's House (2022). They all managed to secure the number one position on the Billboard 200.

The One Direction singer is alive and kicking and working on his fourth album which we hope will be released soon.