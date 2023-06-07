Is Harry Styles performing at 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show? Decoding viral social media chatter

Has the halftime performer of Super Bowl LVIII been revealed?

According to a tweet by independent reporter MLFootball, said performer may be former One Direction member Harry Styles. Fans on social media have lent credence to that rumor.

MLFootball @_MLFootball



There’s been a lot of chatter, that multiple-time GRAMMY award winner and former One Direction Star Harry Styles will be the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer There’s been a lot of chatter, that multiple-time GRAMMY award winner and former One Direction Star Harry Styles will be the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer 🔥 https://t.co/c2lzUWUbSc

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here is what they had to say about the rumors:

Pop Hive @thepophive Harry Styles might be headlining Super Bowl 2024. Harry Styles might be headlining Super Bowl 2024. https://t.co/zmDLBU2qUq

One fan has even put out a hypothetical set list:

𝒟𝒶𝓃𝒾𝑒𝓁 🧸 @MyMindAndSelena

• Watermelon Sugar

• As It Was

• Falling

• Adore you @thepophive • Sign Of The Times• Watermelon Sugar• As It Was• Falling• Adore you @thepophive • Sign Of The Times• Watermelon Sugar• As It Was• Falling• Adore you

But quite a good number of other fans are not receptive to the idea, with many doubting his repertiore:

Blue @AboutThatBass23 @thepophive I only know as it was ?? he doesn’t have many hits songs globally @thepophive I only know as it was ?? he doesn’t have many hits songs globally

And quite a few also suggested other names:

jo gutierrez @Jojokinnns @thepophive i love him w my whole heart n soul but absolutely not. how about drake @thepophive i love him w my whole heart n soul but absolutely not. how about drake

Isaiah Anne @IsaiahAnne2 @thepophive No It Should Be Selena Gomez Headlining The Super Bowl 2024 Please 🙂🙃 @thepophive No It Should Be Selena Gomez Headlining The Super Bowl 2024 Please 🙂🙃

Of course, this is not the first time he has been linked to a hypothetical Super Bowl performance. Last year, he was thought to be doing LVII, but it wound up being Rihanna.

When is Super Bowl LVIII? Venue and broadcasting details

Super Bowl LVIII will be held on February 11, 2024 at the conclusion of the 2023 season. Originally, it was going to be held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana; however, the date coincided with Mardi Gras, so New Orleans' game was deferred to LIX in 2024-25.

In place of New Orleans, the event will be played at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, the state's first Super Bowl. LVIII will also be the first Super Bowl shown under the NFL's new 11-year television contract, which includes a four-network rotation between CBS, Fox, NBC, and the returning ABC.

Although no commentators have been announced, the game will be broadcast nationwide on CBS. Barring any unexpected changes, the network's top commentary combo of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are expected to remain on the air.

What happened during the last Super Bowl halftime show?

As mentioned before, Rihanna was the halftime performer at Super Bowl LVII, which emanated from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The concert was the Barbadian singer's first public appearance in seven years. Besides performing her biggest hits like Umbrella, We Found Love, and Diamonds, she also had a special guest - her unborn second child with rapper A$AP Rocky, as she revealed her pregnancy in dramatic fashion:

Hannish Hamilton, the director of the halftime show, spoke to ET about the challenges of hiding Rihanna's pregnancy as she sang:

"She was very careful about who knew. And we only knew, really, at the very latest stages. Her and her team carefully managed that, and we obviously also then carefully managed that."

"There was a huge amount of respect for the endeavor that we were taking on. I think, given the ambition of the idea, the kind of lunacy, almost, in some ways, of the idea, I think anybody who was going to kind of tell the world was like, 'You know what? Let me keep the secret.'"

The halftime show's link with pop culture is evident through the selection of artists who have performed. It has become a platform for some of the most iconic and influential musicians and performers of their time. These performances often reflect the prevailing musical trends, cultural moments, and significant milestones in popular culture.

Poll : 0 votes