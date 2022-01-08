Why did Ian Paget and Chris Olsen break up? TikTok stars split after 2 years together 

TikTok couple Chris Olsen and Ian Paget have announced their split following a two-year-long relationship. The two social media personalities began dating two months after meeting in July 2019. They also filmed together for YouTube videos last year. 34-year-old Paget had said in one of the videos:

“He was just so willing to love me, and he didn’t know me yet and so, that was beautiful. You just say yes to that.”

The two confirmed the breakup separately. Ian Paget told E!Online:

"The past couple of weeks have been difficult for Chris and me, but ultimately he's my best friend and always will be. While we're not boyfriends anymore, we're excited to explore our new relationship moving forward. We thank everyone for their continued love and support, in a way, this is just the beginning."

Chris Olsen opens up about breakup with Ian Paget

24-year-old Chris Olsen confirmed the breakup to the same publication as well. He stated that both will “always be connected in a beautiful way.” However, the two need to spend time apart to grow as individuals. He added:

"I'll always have so much love for Ian. We've been through an incredible amount together… this isn't the end of our time together, but a shift. I can't wait to keep cheering him on.”

Olsen also confirmed the news with their fanbase on TikTok. He said in a video uploaded on 7 January:

"Not an end, just a shift ! We love u forever."

The two social media stars had a joint YouTube channel called “Chris & Ian.” The two posted often and have amassed over 341k subscribers on the platform.

Followers enjoyed seeing both of them together, often in prank-style videos. The two last hit the red carpet together in November 2021 for the premiere of Tick, Tick… Boom!

Fans recently began speculating about their breakup when they both made appearances on red carpets separately. The two have also been missing from their respective Instagram profiles in the past few weeks.

