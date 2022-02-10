Why is Isaiah Rashad trending on Twitter? Rapper receives support after being allegedly 'outed' in viral video 

Rapper Isaiah Rashad went viral on Twitter after an alleged intimate video of him along with two other men went viral online. Chaos ensued on the platform as the hip hop artist had not opened up about his sexuality prior.
The 30-year-old musician has always kept his dating life private. However, it had been rumored that he was dating an unidentified woman.
Uproxx reported that a hacker leaked the video on social media, which outed him in the process. The RIP Young rapper had not issued a statement regarding the same at the time of writing this article.
Netizens show support following Isaiah Rashad’s video leak
Following the rapper’s video being posted on social media, many of his followers showed sympathy towards him. Netizens expressed kindness and support after the rapper was outed through an unexpected hack.
A few tweets online read:
More about Isaiah Rashad
Last year, the Headshots rapper revealed that he was recovering from alcohol and drug addiction. This comes at the same time as his second album titled The House Is Burning's release. The rapper also shared that he was battling depression and anxiety during the time between the release of his albums: Cilvia Demo and The Sun’s Tirade.
However, Isaiah Rashad has expressed immense passion for the music he creates. In an interview with Pitchfork, he revealed that he does not take more than 30 minutes to an hour to create a track as the “ideas come to me immediately.” Rashad added:
“Music is where I go to express myself. It’s what I do to close a chapter.”
Rashad also admitted that he believes his albums are not different from each other, but “one of my albums will become a classic.”
The Chattanooga, Tennessee native is signed to labels Top Dawg Entertainment and Warner Records. He landed his first break in 2012 after touring with musicians Smoke DZA, Juicy J, and Joey Bada$$.
The rapper’s video leak comes a day after Nelly’s intimate video was uploaded to his Instagram story. Though the latter deleted it from social media, followers had gotten hold of the tape. Nelly has since apologized for the same.