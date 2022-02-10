Why is Isaiah Rashad trending on Twitter? Rapper receives support after being allegedly 'outed' in viral video 

Rapper Isaiah Rashad went viral on Twitter after an alleged intimate video of him along with two other men went viral online. Chaos ensued on the platform as the hip hop artist had not opened up about his sexuality prior.

The 30-year-old musician has always kept his dating life private. However, it had been rumored that he was dating an unidentified woman.

Uproxx reported that a hacker leaked the video on social media, which outed him in the process. The RIP Young rapper had not issued a statement regarding the same at the time of writing this article.

Netizens show support following Isaiah Rashad’s video leak

Following the rapper’s video being posted on social media, many of his followers showed sympathy towards him. Netizens expressed kindness and support after the rapper was outed through an unexpected hack.

A few tweets online read:

Julia’s Horrible CoolSculpting @djordxc 🏾

As a consumer/fan of his music, he’s been very vocal in his lyrics about suicide, self-harm and his battles with depression. These things aren’t considered in outing-culture though— only the thrill of catching and/or spilling someone else tea. I hope Isaiah Rashad is well.As a consumer/fan of his music, he’s been very vocal in his lyrics about suicide, self-harm and his battles with depression. These things aren’t considered in outing-culture though— only the thrill of catching and/or spilling someone else tea. I hope Isaiah Rashad is well. 🙏🏾As a consumer/fan of his music, he’s been very vocal in his lyrics about suicide, self-harm and his battles with depression. These things aren’t considered in outing-culture though— only the thrill of catching and/or spilling someone else tea.

Kingpinㄣ⃒ @KingstonBraeden Me and the boys after finding out Isaiah Rashad is gay apparently Me and the boys after finding out Isaiah Rashad is gay apparently https://t.co/u91uQab4a3

5hahem @shaTIRED isaiah rashad is still very much respected and loved. no one should leak anyones private videos. it’s really foul and i hope he knows that we love him. isaiah rashad is still very much respected and loved. no one should leak anyones private videos. it’s really foul and i hope he knows that we love him.

Duke Deuce @dukedeuce901 Another man’s preference ain’t got shit to do with me nor anyone else. Isaiah Rashad you a great mf artist keep your head up brother. CRUNKSTARZ dgaf what others think of them Another man’s preference ain’t got shit to do with me nor anyone else. Isaiah Rashad you a great mf artist keep your head up brother. CRUNKSTARZ dgaf what others think of them⚡️

Drebae @Drebae_ Isaiah Rashad being gay/bi literally doesn’t matter. The man is fine, talented & now he got rainbow mafia behind him. Sucks he had to be outed he didn’t deserve that but baby we will be streaming & supporting black talent Isaiah Rashad being gay/bi literally doesn’t matter. The man is fine, talented & now he got rainbow mafia behind him. Sucks he had to be outed he didn’t deserve that but baby we will be streaming & supporting black talent https://t.co/MRCe53UIRf

Dedee 🥀 @thoughtfulbae . My heart goes out to Isaiah Rashad. He has been through a lot these past few years and the last thing he needs is an absurd invasion of privacy. No one deserves to be exposed against their wishes My heart goes out to Isaiah Rashad. He has been through a lot these past few years and the last thing he needs is an absurd invasion of privacy. No one deserves to be exposed against their wishes 💔.

Myke C-Town Ⓥ @mykectown Respect and well wishes to Isaiah Rashad. Some of y'all are disgusting vultures who think you're entitled to everyone's privacy and don't care what this kinda shit can do to ppl.



If you don't know what I'm talking about, don't ask.

If you do, I hope you feel the same way I do. Respect and well wishes to Isaiah Rashad. Some of y'all are disgusting vultures who think you're entitled to everyone's privacy and don't care what this kinda shit can do to ppl.If you don't know what I'm talking about, don't ask. If you do, I hope you feel the same way I do.

Demi @demetriachavon Whatever clown leaked that video of Isaiah Rashad, let me tell you something… Whatever clown leaked that video of Isaiah Rashad, let me tell you something… https://t.co/cCJGwMvx7g

#thePhaRaOhSreturn 2/22/22 @CJFLY_ no Isaiah Rashad slander on my timeline, sending bro love and supporting him no matter what 🤞🏾 no Isaiah Rashad slander on my timeline, sending bro love and supporting him no matter what 🤞🏾

dash is watching ATLA (szn 1) • they/them @thedigitaldash_ i hope isaiah rashad is doing okay if that video really is him, getting outed by a leak must be really awful i hope isaiah rashad is doing okay if that video really is him, getting outed by a leak must be really awful

More about Isaiah Rashad

Last year, the Headshots rapper revealed that he was recovering from alcohol and drug addiction. This comes at the same time as his second album titled The House Is Burning's release. The rapper also shared that he was battling depression and anxiety during the time between the release of his albums: Cilvia Demo and The Sun’s Tirade.

However, Isaiah Rashad has expressed immense passion for the music he creates. In an interview with Pitchfork, he revealed that he does not take more than 30 minutes to an hour to create a track as the “ideas come to me immediately.” Rashad added:

“Music is where I go to express myself. It’s what I do to close a chapter.”

Rashad also admitted that he believes his albums are not different from each other, but “one of my albums will become a classic.”

The Chattanooga, Tennessee native is signed to labels Top Dawg Entertainment and Warner Records. He landed his first break in 2012 after touring with musicians Smoke DZA, Juicy J, and Joey Bada$$.

The rapper’s video leak comes a day after Nelly’s intimate video was uploaded to his Instagram story. Though the latter deleted it from social media, followers had gotten hold of the tape. Nelly has since apologized for the same.

