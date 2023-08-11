Why was Ja Rule’s 50 & Forever City Sessions New York show for Amazon Music canceled? Refunds & all you need to know 

American rapper Ja Rule's highly-anticipated show named 50 & Forever City Sessions shows as the leading performer has been canceled. The event was scheduled at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City on August 10. However, because of unforeseen circumstances, the show got called off.

According to a message posted on the event's official page, the cancellation was due to unforeseen circumstances.

The event's official page shared a statement on the matter, saying:

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the 50 & Forever City Sessions show on Thursday, August 10, 2023 has been cancelled ."

They further added a statement clarifying that the ticketholders who bought tickets for this event will get their money back, and they don't need to do anything to get it back:

"No action is required and all ticketholders will receive a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase, usually within 30 days."

This music event was scheduled to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop music. It was announced by Amazon Music on August 4, with Ja Rule being the main headliner of the show.

The 50 & Forever City Sessions event series, created by Amazon Music, brought together different events, live streams, music playlists, and new songs to honor hip-hop's impact on music and culture.

Ja Rule is a four times Grammy-nominated artist known for his hit single Always on Time

Ja Rule, born in Queens, New York, rose to fame as a prominent artist under the guidance of producer Irv Gotti's Murder Inc. label, affiliated with Def Jam. During the early 2000s, he emerged as a significant player in the rap industry, closely collaborating with hitmaker Irv Gotti and the label's talented roster.

His career kicked off with his debut album, Venni Vetti Vecci, in 1999, showcasing a hardcore style akin to the prevailing rugged thug rap scene led by D.M.X. and the Ruff Ryder collective.

With his second effort with his second album, Rule 3:36, in 2000, Ja Rule started collaborating with female R&B singers and created a different series of radio- hits like Between Me and You, Put It on Me, and I Cry. The trend continued with his album Pain Is Love (2001), featuring rap-R&B blends in tracks such as I'm Real, Livin' It Up, Always on Time, and Down Ass Chick.

In 2002, Ja Rule reached the pinnacle of his popularity, dominating his own hits and featuring in collaborations like Fat Joe's What's Luv? and Mary J. Blige's Rainy Dayz.

The following years were challenging as Ja Rule's music lost its appeal, and controversies escalated. Albums like Blood in My Eye (2003) and R.U.L.E. (2004) received a lukewarm response, marking his first albums not to achieve platinum certification. A compilation album titled Exodus (2005) marked the end of his Def Jam era.

Between 2005 and 2007, his career entered a quiet phase as legal issues and industry changes impacted his presence. A comeback attempt in 2007 with songs like Uh-Ohhh! and Body did not yield the desired success. Legal troubles, including gun and drug possession charges, led to a prison sentence in 2010, with an additional term for tax evasion in 2012.

Despite the setbacks, Ja Rule's music persisted. In 2012, his album Pain Is Love, Vol. 2 released under his new label M-Pire, proving his resilience and determination to keep his artistic journey alive.