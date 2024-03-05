Why was Jason’s return storyline in General Hospital changed? Reasons explored

General Hospital fans witnessed the eagerly anticipated return of Steve Burton as Jason Morgan on March 4, 2024. However, what unfolded on-screen was not the original plan for his reprise. Burton's first appearance featured an action-packed return for Jason, marking a departure from the initially planned storyline.

The episode showcased an unexpected twist in Jason's character arc, brought about by recent behind-the-scenes developments on General Hospital. Burton shared insights into the altered storyline with Soap Opera Digest, revealing that the original plot for Jason's return underwent significant revisions due to Elizabeth Korte's promotion to co-head writer alongside Patrick Mulcahey.

Steve Burton explains the storyline change

Steve Burton's 2024 General Hospital return took a surprising turn with a revamped narrative orchestrated by the new creative team. He revealed that the original plot for Jason's return underwent significant revisions due to a change in the head writer.

Elizabeth Korte's promotion to co-head writer alongside the new addition, Patrick Mulcahey, brought about a fresh perspective, prompting a reboot of the storyline. According to Soap Opera Digest, Burton said,

“There was a head writer switch. So apparently there was a whole different story planned and then the head writer switch happened and then they kind of rebooted [the story],”

He continued,

“There’s no one in the building that loves that show, knows the history of the character, and is invested in it 100 percent than Elizabeth. There has never been a more deserved promotion, ever.”

How did Jason's return to General Hospital play out?

The revamped storyline unfolded with a dramatic reintroduction of Jason Morgan in the episode aired on March 4, 2024. The Monday episode wasted no time in unveiling Jason's return, as he and another individual were seen taking aim at Sonny and Selina.

However, their plan was thwarted by the sudden arrival of John, Anna, Dante, and Chase. Amidst the chaos, shots were fired, but because Jason inadvertently altered the trajectory of one bullet, no one was harmed.

This raised questions about whether Jason had intentionally intervened to save Sonny's life or if it was a mere coincidence. Dante pursued the shooter, only to discover that it was Jason himself, referred to as ‘Jacobs’ by his accomplice.

However, before further actions could unfold, the other assailant shot Dante at close range, instructing Jason to leave. In a surprising turn of events, Jason managed to eliminate his partner with a single shot, averting a potentially fatal outcome.

History and reception of the character

Jason Morgan, a fictional character on General Hospital, has been portrayed by Steve Burton since 1991. He vacated the role in 2012 before stepping back in from 2017 to 2021. He has resumed the role again in 2024.

Burton's depiction of Jason Morgan clinched two Soap Opera Digest Awards for Outstanding Younger Lead Actor in 1997 and 1998. Additionally, Burton received a nomination for the 1997 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series, winning the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 1998.

His stellar performance also earned him two Soap Opera Digest Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2003 and Outstanding Actor in 2005. As the revamped narrative unfolds, viewers can anticipate more surprises and twists in the General Hospital saga.

Viewers can watch the soap opera on ABC.