Why was Laine Hardy arrested? Charges explored as former American Idol winner held on eavesdropping grounds

On Friday, April 29, former American Idol winner Laine Hardy was arrested by Louisiana State University for allegedly spying on a female student with a listening device. Hardy was accused of planting the spying device in the student's residence.

As per the New York Post, Hardy had reportedly implanted the device in her ex-girlfriend's room in the Azalea Hall. The publication further stated that the woman allegedly found the device under the futon.

James Finn @rjamesfinn Moments after sources told @theadvocatebr that American Idol winner Laine Hardy was being arrested on suspicion of surreptitiously recording an LSU student, an LSU police unit arrived at the East Baton Rouge parish prison Moments after sources told @theadvocatebr that American Idol winner Laine Hardy was being arrested on suspicion of surreptitiously recording an LSU student, an LSU police unit arrived at the East Baton Rouge parish prison https://t.co/WT4memLXjE

While it resembled a charger, it was later revealed to be a voice-activated recorder, commonly used as a spying device.

The two were reportedly in a relationship from November 2021 to February 2022. As per the arrest warrant, Hardy had admitted to bugging his ex-girlfriend's dorm room.

Charges against Laine Hardy

According to the warrant obtained by the New York Post, Hardy's ex-girlfriend found the recorder on April 6. The document stated:

"The victim advised that last night (4-6-22). while watching a movie with her roommate. they located a device, appearing to be a phone charger. under the victim's futon (located underneath the victim's bunk bed). The victim stated that after googling the device she learned it to be a VR-500 Voice Activated Recorder."

The document also revealed that the recording began on February 10 and occurred in a 5 hours block. Meanwhile, the last recording was on February 20.

As per the warrant, Laine Hardy allegedly committed the felony of "15:1303-- Interception and Disclosure of Wire, Electronic. or Oral Communication."

Meanwhile, as per Louisiana state laws, if proven guilty, Laine will potentially face a fine ranging from $500 to less than or equal to $10,000.

The singer also faces imprisonment for over two years to a decade. However, in such a case, the imprisonment will not be more than ten years.

What did Laine Hardy say about the accusation?

Before his arrest on Friday, the 21-year-old singer took to social media to address the allegations against him.

Via a Facebook post, Laine Hardy revealed that the singer would cooperate with law enforcement officers about the allegations. However, he did not admit to the charges in his post.

Hardy wrote:

"Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department."

The star also asked his followers to help him maintain privacy over the allegations due to his sensitive nature. Before his arrest (at the time of this post), many of his followers supported him in the comment section.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar