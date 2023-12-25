Why did Leslie Golden leave Love Island USA Season 3? Explained

Love Island USA season 3 star Leslie Golden's abrupt exit from the show led viewers to speculate about her fate. Her departure was dealt rather unceremoniously by CBS and it wasn't until sometime later that fans discovered the real reason why she was thrown out of the show.

Love Island USA season 3 went through several casting mishaps and miscalculations and saw star Leslie Golden as one of several contestants who were omitted from the show at a moment's notice.

Her last appearance was on the episode which aired on July 30, 2021. Her final highlights of the show saw her lashing out at the other contestants for talking ill about her and Casa Amor newcomer Genevieve Shawcross.

Leslie initially brushed off audience speculation surrounding her abrupt exit by stating on her Instagram that she had left due to personal reasons. However, she eventually came clean and revealed that she hadn't quit out of her own accord, and had been punished for having brought an illegal dab pen into the villa that went against the rules.

A glimpse into Leslie Golden's journey on Love Island USA season 3

According to E! News, following the initial skirmish between Leslie Golden and the other islanders on Love Island USA season 3, narrator Matthew Hoffman brought in the next round of public voting on the CBS show.

He asked audiences to turn to their mobile app and vote for their favorite boy and girl on the show. However, as he mentioned the names of the girls one by one, fans were surprised to find that Leslie was missing from the list and didn't qualify for voting. Something seemed off.

Leslie was once again seen briefly during the August 1, 2021 episode of the show. Her exit was rushed over in a blink-and-miss snippet and the show carried on as usual, without paying much attention to her absence.

Fans of the show, however, were adamant in finding out the real reason behind Leslie's absence from the show. According to E! News, she initially tried to hold the questions at bay by citing personal reasons for quitting the show.

"No but really, it's not that deep [laughing emoji]. Has absolutely nothing to do with anyone in the villa I pinky swear."

She eventually revealed the real reason behind her exit. Stating that it was her fault for bringing in a dab pen to the Villa, she added:

"I honestly had the time of my life and have no ill will towards a single person in the villa. No reason to run around making anyone's life any harder, it's all love here baby."

Where is Love Island USA season 3 star Leslie Golden now?

After her exit from Love Island USA in season 3, Leslie Golden has been residing in Hawaii and dating Austin Keil, an athlete who is a former member of the British Virgin Islands Rugby team.

The couple seems to be doing alright for themselves, according to ScreenRant, with Leslie not bearing any ill will towards either the show or CBS. They often post photos and videos of themselves on their social media platforms, illustrating the time they spend together training in the gym.