"Why are you like this?": Neil deGrasse Tyson's controversial Christmas tweets on Santa and his reindeer spark backlash online

Uber-popular astrophysicist and television personality Neil deGrasse Tyson is known for debunking myths with scientific explanations. Tyson, who has 14.5 million followers on Twitter, tweeted several scientific facts addressing the legends of Santa Claus from Christian culture.

On Christmas Eve, Neil deGrasse Tyson explained how it would be impossible for Santa Claus and his reindeer to deliver gifts worldwide. The planetary scientist further elaborated that traveling at hypersonic speed in the planet's lower atmosphere would vaporize Santa and his reindeer.

Neil deGrasse Tyson @neiltyson For Santa to deliver gifts to all world's Christians in one night requires hypersonic speeds through Earth’s lower atmosphere, vaporizing his reindeer & sleigh.



Neil deGrasse Tyson @neiltyson Something Einstein’s Theory of Relativity never considered:



Neil deGrasse Tyson @neiltyson Santa doesn’t know Zoology:



Both male & female Reindeer grow antlers. But all male Reindeer lose their antlers in the late fall, well-before Christmas.



In another separate tweet, the 63-year-old Manhattan native talked about the antlers of Santa's eight reindeer. Neil explained that male reindeer lose their antlers before Christmas, around September to November. However, since Rudolph has antlers, it could be possible that the reindeer have been mistakenly assumed to be male.

Twitter did not appreciate Neil deGrasse Tyson's fact-filled tweets about Santa Claus and his reindeer on Christmas eve

Several tweets criticized Neil DeGrasse Tyson for posting his facts on Christmas Eve. In contrast, numerous others added to his scientific explanation.

TheGreatAlexander @AlexBennie7 @neiltyson This is why people don’t like atheists. You post this on Christmas Eve? @neiltyson This is why people don’t like atheists. You post this on Christmas Eve?

Mitch Gross @MitchGross1 @neiltyson My 4 month old daughter read this and doesn’t believe in Santa now :( @neiltyson My 4 month old daughter read this and doesn’t believe in Santa now :(

Chris Alexander @ChrisAT_norfolk @neiltyson No it doesn’t. Santa’s sleigh is magical and therefore not subject to the otherwise indisputable laws of physics. Get a grip Neil. @neiltyson No it doesn’t. Santa’s sleigh is magical and therefore not subject to the otherwise indisputable laws of physics. Get a grip Neil.

Santa deliveries are a an example of Schrodinger's wave function. @neiltyson This is a fallacy, coming from accepting classical mechanics and ignoring the quantum nature of the universe.Santa deliveries are a an example of Schrodinger's wave function. @neiltyson This is a fallacy, coming from accepting classical mechanics and ignoring the quantum nature of the universe.Santa deliveries are a an example of Schrodinger's wave function.

This is why it's important that no children stay up and observe the delivery of presents. @neiltyson Santa delivers all presents at the same time (according to time zone of course) as long as the wave function is not collapsed.This is why it's important that no children stay up and observe the delivery of presents. @neiltyson Santa delivers all presents at the same time (according to time zone of course) as long as the wave function is not collapsed.This is why it's important that no children stay up and observe the delivery of presents.

Kaiji Von Tang @KaijiTang @neiltyson Neil if you did any sort of research you'd know Santa is a master of Quantum Entanglement and can deliver presents/eat cookies simultaneously in every household across the world. @neiltyson Neil if you did any sort of research you'd know Santa is a master of Quantum Entanglement and can deliver presents/eat cookies simultaneously in every household across the world.

Although a few tweets even targeted Tyson's personality and labeled him an atheist, the scientist does not consider himself one. In a 2012 video from Big Think, Neil claimed to identify himself as agnostic, which means he believes that nothing can be known about the existence and origin of god.

What did Neil deGrasse Tyson try to explain with the Tweets?

As per his tweets, Neil DeGrasse Tyson suggests that Santa Claus would have to travel at hypersonic speed to deliver presents. However, since historical depictions of Santa showcase him traveling at lower altitudes with his reindeers and sleigh, it could vaporize him.

Hypersonic speeds would be upwards of Mach 5, i.e. 3000 mph, at a lower altitude where the air is denser than at higher altitudes. Thus Santa's non-aerodynamic sleigh and reindeers traveling against the particulates in the air would cause immense heat, which would end up vaporizing him and his reindeers.

However, some tweets argued that Santa could have magical powers that enable him to travel instantaneously and simultaneously deliver gifts. This falls in line with Marvel Comics' representation of Santa Claus as an Omega level mutant with teleportation as one of his abilities.

