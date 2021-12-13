Who is Albie Mushaney? All about Santa impersonator ahead of 'House Hunters Ho Ho Home' premiere

HGTV is set to bring out yet another real estate show, House Hunters Ho Ho Home, which will be led by Albie Mushaney. He is a real estate broker and Santa impersonator who is also known as a world-famous strongman.

Mushaney will be seen donning Santa Claus’ look while helping homebuyers find their forever home on House Hunters Ho Ho Home. Last year, he did the same thing on the network’s holiday special show, You’ll Be Home For Christmas.

The House Hunters Ho Ho Home star is known as Big Bad Santa by his followers. He is a professional bodybuilder with a beard that looks like Santa, thus, he fits the character perfectly.

Albie Mushaney got a Mrs. Claus

The 48-year-old from Salem, Oregon, is married to Jesse and has five children together (four sons and one daughter). Reports suggested that Mushaney’s wife often dons Mrs. Claus’ look to give his husband company.

Prior to becoming a realtor and the strongest Santa, the House Hunters Ho Ho Home star was a guard at the state prison.

He once participated in the World’s Strongest Man Master in North Carolina. Plus, he started the Big Bad Santa operation in order to collect Christmas gifts for the kids of wounded vets.

All about ‘House Hunters Ho Ho Home’

House Hunters Ho Ho Home is HGTV’s Christmas special five-episode series. The official synopsis of the real estate show’s premiere episode reads:

“After being uprooted from their lives in Arkansas during the pandemic, a family of four is looking for a fresh start in Oregon. Albie Mushaney helps them find a new home before the new year with their very own illuminated winter wonderland.”

House Hunters Ho Ho Home premieres on HGTV on December 13, Monday and will air daily. The episode list is as follows:

Episode 1: New Start for the New Year

Episode 2: The Compromise Before Christmas

Episode 3: A Home for Holiday Memories

Episode 4: First Christmas at Home

Episode 5: A Festive Home for Five

Earlier, the series was released on Discover Plus on November 29.

In House Hunters Ho Ho Home, Mushaney will be seen helping clients find their dream houses. He will be accompanied by two elves (he calls them “swelves”), strongman Mike Kromer and salesman Dominic Tangaro.

Edited by Saman