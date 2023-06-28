Why were so many original American Gladiators fired after season 3? Netflix' Muscles & Mayhem reveals a harsh truth

Netflix released the limited series Muscles & Mayhem, which is based on the hit 1980s show American Gladiators, on Wednesday, June 28. The show featured original gladiators. The members of the production team would give interviews and drop truth bombs while discussing the rise and fall of the series. In episode 4, the crew discussed how the Samuel Goldwyn Company were making million dollar deals with their merchandise, selling sneakers, toys, action figures, and many other products.

However, the cast of American Gladiators were upset as they had signed the "worst contracts", according to Danny, which stated that they would just get a limited amount of money their whole lives. After their tour and filming for the season 3, the crew decided to hold a meeting to get some "standard merchandising funds" with the show creator and producer Sam Goldwyn.

Sam kept on pushing the meeting until the day before the season 4 premiere of show was about be shot. Goldwyn was informed that Gemini, Ice, Zap and Nitro would not shoot until they were given some money from the merchandise. He told the agents that he did not renegotiate, just like his father, and that,

"Either you come to work or you are fired."

The crew did not believe this but the incident actually occured, breaking the American Gladitors family. After Myke Horton (Gemini), Lori Fetrick (Ice), Raye Hollitt (Zap) and Dan Clark (Nitro) were fired, other gladiators were introduced, eradicating multiple OG members one by one.

What happened after the American Gladiators were fired?

Lori fell into a mild depression after being fired and (Erika Andersch) Diamond was also soon fired for being closely associated with the OG cast. Director Bob agreed that the cast was being abused when it came to finances as they were not handed bonuses.

Lori felt that the American Gladiators were not recieving money because of Sam's greed and power. The crew complained that they had worked day and night during their tour, where they traveled for 9 months in vans to various cities.

Despite that, the team was barely getting by the bills. The crew knew that Sam had made a multi-million dollar deal with Mattel for selling merchandise but wondered how they were the most underpaid show on air. Everyone was shocked after the firing and the new gladiators could not create the same magic as the OG cast.

American Gladiators crew complained about their working conditions on the tour post season 3

The gladiators had to fight against a lot of people every day on the tour, sometimes even 6 people in a row. They complained that they were exhaused by the end of the day but were glad to see that all the shows were sold out, even in small cities where more than 3-4k people came to see them fight.

However, the production said that the cost of the tour, van and the American Gladiators crews' food was way too much as they barely made enough for the duration of 9 months. This was not supported by the cast members, who were taking steroids for their performances every day.

All the episodes of Muscles & Mayhem are now available on Netflix.

