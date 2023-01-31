Why do men grow red hairs in their beards? TikTok theory debunked

Have you ever seen a man with brown hair and red strands in their beard?

Some men sport a beard of exactly the same color as their hair, whereas others have different-colored facial hair.

Unsurprisingly, TikTok has a theory for bearded men with different hair strands. TikTokers seem to believe that these differences have something to do with explicit acts.

What is the reason TikTok claims behind red beards among brown or black-haired men?

All over TikTok, there are different theories claiming that they know the true reason behind this strange phenomenon.

One popular theory suggests that this is due to the intimate activities one shares with their partner. The acidity level of the women's body leads to bleaching. The bleaching effect allows the man's beard to change colors, often into a lighter shade.

For instance, a man with brown hair may have a copper beard, but a man with black hair may have a subtle coppery tint to his beard.

Nate @nathanlavictor 🏼 🏼 This elderly lady touched my beard at work today and because I had a red beard and brown hair I'm blessed with being handsome. This elderly lady touched my beard at work today and because I had a red beard and brown hair I'm blessed with being handsome. 👌🏼👍🏼😂

Although this reason sounds quite possibly true, the real one is quite unexciting and biological.

What is the most likely explanation for red hair in beards and non-redhead men?

Biologically speaking, copper hair comes mainly from genes that are passed down through generations. You are a combination of your parent's genes and your grandparent's. Your ancestors might also have a role in your gene structure.

Hence, the copperhead gene comes from a gene called MC1R.

Almost everyone on this planet has a single gene of MC1R. Natural copperheads happen to have two MC1R genes. This mutated version transforms them into complete copperheads, with the same color hair covering their entire bodies.

However, those with only one gene often have copper hair in the most surprising places - you will never see it coming!

jacob burr @JacobBurrrrr @pompyxg It comes from having a single recessive Gene for red hair. That you can inherit as long as someone is your family in the past was a red head or red bearded. I have a fairly red beard. With brown hair. @pompyxg It comes from having a single recessive Gene for red hair. That you can inherit as long as someone is your family in the past was a red head or red bearded. I have a fairly red beard. With brown hair. https://t.co/55cW7y5acw

Petra Haak-Bloem, a Dutch scientist at Erfocentrum, revealed that a person’s hair color isn’t dependent on a single gene. Speaking to Motherboard, he said:

"It’s entirely possible that one distant ancestor had a hair color that suddenly appears again through a certain combination of genes—and that can be quite unexpected for parents.”

He explained the gene component in different colored hairs:

"The genes that determine hair color are so-called ‘incomplete dominant hereditary traits.’ This means that there isn’t one single gene that’s dominant over the rest, but all genes influence each other.”

Haak-Bloem continued:

“The same genes can express themselves differently for anyone. That allows for lots of possibilities, one of which is that the color of your head hair differs from the color of your armpit hair, pubes, or beard.”

For example, Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran are copperheads. Whereas Dexter star Michael C. Hall is half copper-headed in the chin area and half brownhead with brown strands.

Copperheads make up only 1 to 2% of the world. Being one should make you proud. So chin up and flaunt that beard, there is absolutely nothing to worry about.

