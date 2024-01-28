Why is the mom locked up in Boy Swallows Universe? Explained

In the Netflix series Boy Swallows Universe, the mother, Frankie Bell, portrayed by Phoebe Tonkin, faces arrest for her involvement in Lyle's drug dealing. Tytus Broz discovers that Lyle has been selling heroin behind his back to fund a normal life for Frankie.

In the dramatic turn of events, he knocks Frankie unconscious, leaving her to be arrested by the police. In this article, we delve into the details of why Frankie finds herself behind bars and explore the broader context of the series' conclusion.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Boy Swallows Universe.

Boy Swallows Universe: A brief recap

The 2024 TV mini-series Boy Swallows Universe revolves around Eli Bell and his brother, August ‘Gus’ Bell (Lee Tiger Halley). The storyline follows their journey of love, redemption, and revenge as their family is torn apart by a druglord in the 1980s in Brisbane.

To comprehend Frankie's predicament fully, it's crucial to explore the broader conclusion of the Boy Swallows Universe. Eli's mother is a recovering addict, his stepfather, Lyle, is a heroin dealer, and his babysitter, Slim, is a notorious criminal.

Tytus Broz, the primary antagonist of the series, is Lyle’s boss and discovers that Lyle has been selling heroin to fund a normal life for Frankie. Tytus then knocks Frankie unconscious, leaves her for the police to arrest, and drags Lyle (Travis Fimmel) away to dispose of him.

It then falls on Eli to search for his stepdad and the drugs he had stowed away. Tytus even chops off Eli's index finger to persuade Gus to reveal the location of the hidden drugs. Caitlyn Spies (Sophie Wilde), Eli’s love interest, in the meantime, continues investigating Lyle's disappearance.

Events leading up to the arrest

The resolution of the series involves Eli's investigative journey alongside Caitlyn, leading to Tytus’ arrest. Suspecting Tytus Broz's involvement in his stepfather Lyle's death, Eli uncovers a shocking revelation in Tytus' research facility.

The facility housed preserved severed heads, including that of Lyle, thus confirming Eli's suspicions. Eli's decision to take matters into his own hands, bypassing potentially corrupt authorities, adds a layer of complexity to the narrative.

Rather than relying on the police, Eli seizes the opportunity to publicly expose Tytus' (Anthony LaPaglia) gruesome operations. During the Queensland Champions ceremony, Eli presents Lyle's severed head as evidence.

Ending of Boy Swallows Universe

The series concludes with Eli recovering from his wounds in the hospital, surrounded by his family and friends. The concluding scenes show that Tytus is incarcerated, based on a front-page photo in the newspaper.

In the final scene, Eli, Gus, Frankie, and Robert, Eli’s father, share a dinner together, and Eli finishes writing his manuscript for Boy Swallows Universe. The show's ending mirrors the novel's ending, where the protagonist finds happiness after overcoming a series of setbacks.

About the series

Boy Swallows Universe is an Australian limited television series available on Netflix, adapted from Trent Dalton's semi-autobiographical novel of the same name. Inspired by Dalton’s own atypical childhood in Brisbane, Australia, the show is produced by Andrew Mason and Troy Lum, with John Collee serving as the writer.

The series follows Eli Bell (Felix Cameron), a young man from a working-class background who navigates Brisbane's criminal underworld to protect his family. It premiered on January 11, 2024, on Netflix and explores themes of justice, family, and the resilience of the human spirit.

