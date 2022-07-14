Why is the moon so big tonight? Reason explored as Super Buck Moon makes appearance

Following the strawberry supermoon in June this year, there is now another supermoon that the world just noticed. Known as the Super Buck Moon, this supermoon was witnessed on July 13, 2002. However, people would still be able to view the big and bright moon till Friday, in most regions.

The strawberry supermoon was named so because of its shades of red and pink. However, this one has been named the buck moon since it is this time of the year when male deer and bucks see the growth of new antlers.

With the buck moon, the sky was indeed a treat for skywatchers. As per NASA, the moon during this time is at its perigee, meaning it will be the closest to Earth, making the moon appear larger than usual.

Buck Moon: Why does the moon look bigger and brighter?

A cosmic phenomenon, the supermoon makes the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter than it usually is. At its closest, the moon was just 3,57,264 kms away from Earth on the night of June 13.

Per NASA, the moon could be seen in full from Tuesday morning through early Friday morning. However, local weather conditions will determine if certain areas are able to witness it or not.

This particular supermoon can have significant effects on Earth and can cause low and high ocean tides. At the same time, as per astronomers, the moon’s tidal effects can cause coastal storms and raised water levels.

Appearing much bigger and brighter than the strawberry supermoon, the buck moon will edge it out by 200 km and become the biggest moon of the year 2022. The main reason why this happens is because the moon revolves around the Earth in an elliptical orbit.

Therefore, sometimes it is closest to earth, and sometimes, furthest and this point is called apogee. The supermoon happens only when the full moon reaches the perigee, meaning it is closest to earth.

However, it is worth noting that not all full moons are supermoons. Only the full moons that reach the perigee form the supermoon. For the same, people who are interested in astronomy interesting can see this supermoon with the naked eye.

The supermoon will appear to be 14 percent larger than normal. At the same time, it would appear to be 30 percent brighter than it usually does.

People who would be super intrigued to see the supermoon up close can use binoculars and telescopes for a much better view. With them, you can have the perfect view of the craters, ridges, and mountains on the moon’s surface.

Netizens shared pictures of the Buck Moon

Since the buck moon has already appeared in a few regions, netizens have shared mindblowing pictures on social media.

Steven.T.Luong @steven_t_luong Full Buck Moon rising behind Tahoma AKA “Rainier” tonight! Full Buck Moon rising behind Tahoma AKA “Rainier” tonight! 🌕 https://t.co/VdAoW8FY8N

One user shared a picture from their region, saying that it was a "#MillionDollarView."

Barbara Malmet @B52Malmet You can not tell how very fat and pink the full buck moon is in this Iphone shot. In real life it is all that! #MillionDollarView You can not tell how very fat and pink the full buck moon is in this Iphone shot. In real life it is all that! #MillionDollarView https://t.co/OvgBDbsDfz

From Seattle to the Apls, people are sharing great pictures of the moon from everywhere.

Night Lights | nightlights.eth @NightLights_AM Crazy beautiful super buck moon rising over the Alps last night and tonight Crazy beautiful super buck moon rising over the Alps last night and tonight 🌕 https://t.co/CuhXWQEnCb

Xanadu @UPBeachBum Tonight's full moon is stunning. It's a Buck Moon, and the largest full moon of the year. Tonight's full moon is stunning. It's a Buck Moon, and the largest full moon of the year. https://t.co/YNUDHiu5iI

The strawberry moon was seen last month, but other super moons can be seen all year round, like the Sturgeon Moon on August 11 to the Harvest moon on September 10. People interested in astronomy can also enjoy great views of Hunter’s moon on October 9, Beaver moon on November 8 and Cold Moon on December 7.

