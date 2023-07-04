Why was Rag'n'Bone Man’s Inverness show cancelled? Refunds & all you need to know 

The Rag'n'Bone Man, alongside Josh Barry and the Shambolics, was scheduled to perform at the North Meeting Park in Inverness, Scotland, on July 2, 2023. However, the event was canceled hours before its scheduled time, with a joint statement posted by the organizers of the event, which stated that the cancellation was due to travel delays:

"Due to unforeseen and unavoidable travel issues - with flights being cancelled for the band and the crew on their way to Scotland and all avenues of alternative travel means exhausted - the show is logistically impossible to put on without the team and the equipment that are unable to get to Inverness today."

The statement then went on to apologize to fans who had booked tickets for the event and assured them that refunds will be provided via the ticketing vendors in the next few days.

Rag'n'Bone Man show cancelled amidst increase in costs

The Rag'n'Bone Man show cancellation comes days after the director of the event organizer, LLC Live, revealed in an interview with BBC Lifestyle how rising costs made securing high profile music acts for live performances in the Scottish Highlands a challenge:

"It is difficult for everybody, we appreciate that, and the money's not there. The costs for artists to come out on the road have gone up - coming to Inverness adds a few thousand pounds to everything. A lot of them this year said they were only doing four weekends to keep the costs down."

The director, however, emphasized the importance of live music events for both music fans as well as the local economy, even in the face of the loss of Inverness's dedicated music venue, Ironworks, to redevelopment:

"Although we do shows all over the UK, we are a huge campaigner for doing events locally in the Highlands. Rag'n'Bone Man is playing his only Scottish date, so fans are traveling from the central belt and east and west Scotland to Inverness, and that makes the city busier and brings money to the local economy."

The director then added a message to all managers and agents, urging them to look past Glasgow and take note of how artists like Noel Gallagher, Rod Stewart, Bryan Adams, and Olly Murs have all performed at Inverness and the Highlands over the last decade or so, thereby proving that these are great venues.

Tracing Rag'n'Bone Man and his music career

Rory Charles Graham, better known by his stage name, Rag'n'Bone Man, was born on January 29, 1985, and first began playing music at the age of 15, as the MC of a drum and brass group.

The singer had his first chart breakthrough with his fourth EP, Wolves, which was released on October 24, 2014. The EP peaked at number 24 on the UK album chart as well as at number 44 on the German album chart.

Rag'n'Bone Man released his debut studio album, Human, on February 10, 2017, after switching to Columbia Records from his previous label of High Flying Records. The album peaked as a chart topper on the UK album chart as well as on the Belgian, French, Dutch, and Swiss album charts.

Following the success of his debut studio album, Rag'n'Bone Man released his second studio album, Life by Misadventure, on May 7, 2021. The album was not as successful as his previous one, but did peak as a chart-topper on the UK album chart as well as at number 3 on the Swiss album chart.

