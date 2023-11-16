Why did Raquel "Rocky" Dakota leave Below Deck? Details explored

Below Deck, Bravo's long-running popular show has seen various people come and go since its inception in 2013. While some may have been less than significant, others were memorable enough to be talked about years after they departed from the show. One such former cast member is Raquel Dakota, who was famously known as Rocky on the show.

While Raquel's journey on the show was rocky from the get-go, she ultimately left after a disagreement with Captain Lee Rosbach. She didn't agree with the captain's decision to fire chef Leon Walker, who was her best friend on the show. However, she did return to the Bravo show to wrap up the season.

Below Deck has been on air for the past 10 years and is set to return with a brand new season in February 2024.

Below Deck alum Raquel "Rocky" Dakota appeared on WWHL in 2020

As part of the franchise's Below Deck 100th Episode Special, Raquel appeared on Bravo Clubhouse and came face-to-face with her former boss, Kate Chastain, with whom she had a rocky relationship.

During the segment, talk show host Andy Cohen asked her what people say about her time on the show and whether they have any misconceptions. The Below Deck alum noted that the responses she gets are warm in nature.

The host then asked her if she had a favorite or least favorite memory from the show, and while she tried to think of one, Kate Chastain chimed in. She said that Raquel was so entertaining and talented while on the show. Kate added that she could never dive or swim like she did.

The comment didn't sit well with Raquel, who questioned her about saying that she wasn't "the best yachty." Kate explained that the alum jumped off the boat while on the show. She asked whether she liked it, noting that she could still be entertaining and that she wouldn't know. She said her remarks came from the fact that, at the time, she didn't seem to love the job.

"I went to culinary school and I thought I was going to be the sous chef and then I was the third-ranking stew," Raquel explained.

She added that she was "the lowest-ranking cleaning lady" and that she had never cleaned a yacht before. She questioned why she would have liked to clean the yacht when she was planning on being in the kitchen.

As the argument continued, Kate noted that the conversation took a turn that she was not expecting, while other cast members compared the conversation to "deja vu." Raquel added that she was just wondering where the negativity was coming from, and Kate once again brought up her jumping into the water in her underwear.

"My underwear is bigger than my bikini and I thought I was going to quit," Raquel responded.

She continued that she was trying to quit when Captain Lee fired her best friend, which was the nail in the coffin for her time on the show.

Below Deck is set to return with a brand new season in February 2024 and will feature Captain Kerry Titheradge, Fraser Olender, Chef Anthony Iracane, Ben Willoughby, Cat Baugh, Barbie Pascual, Xandi Olivier, Kyle Stillie, Marie "Sunny" Marquis, and Jared Woodin.