Where is Rocky from Below Deck now?

Below Deck, the reality TV show on Bravo, has given viewers an inside look at the lives of yacht crew members for over a decade. Among the rotating cast is one contestant from Below Deck season 3, Raquel "Rocky" Dakota. Her time on the show was marked by a series of confrontations with her boss, Chief Stew Kate Chastain.

Add to that a romantic fling with bosun Eddie Lucas, and you have a contestant who left an indelible mark on the series. Her dramatic exit, which involved a disagreement with Captain Lee Rosbach, only added to her memorable stint. But what has happened to Rocky since she left the show?

Rocky's transformative journey post Below Deck

Rocky Dakota in her Below Deck seat, where she navigated both choppy waters and complex relationships. (Image via IMBD)

After her time on Below Deck, Rocky took a girls' trip to Europe that seemed to be a turning point for her. Soon after, she moved to Hawaii. Rocky wasn't new to the setting since she also spent her college days in Hawaii. She adopted a vegan lifestyle and even got certified in yoga, which became a guiding force for a healthier and more positive life for Rocky.

In addition to her lifestyle changes, Rocky also explored new career avenues. She took on freelance jobs as a chef and stew in Florida. Her skills even led her to some modeling work, specifically for yacht brochures.

She suffered a terrible loss in 2017 when her sister, Sophia Tiare Bartlow, died in a car accident. This event profoundly impacted her, leading her to cherish every moment and find solace in her faith. Her Instagram account reflected this new outlook, filled with Bible verses, nature photos, and culinary creations.

Rocky's current life: Love, career, and personal growth

Rocky Dakota and Eddie Lucas during their unforgettable 'boatmance' on Below Deck Season 3

Rocky Dakota's love life has seen its share of ups and downs. During her time on Below Deck, she had a tumultuous relationship with Eddie Lucas, the yacht's bosun. Their on-again, off-again 'boatmance' was a focal point of the season.

However, Rocky's romantic life took a significant turn for the better after she left the show. She met Mark, and the two have been in a stable relationship for over four years. Mark seems to be a stabilizing influence in her life, and they often share their outdoor adventures on social media.

Professionally, Rocky has expanded her horizons beyond yachting and cooking. She's now a surfer and a competitive national diver. These roles allow her to combine her love for the ocean with her athletic abilities. Her culinary skills haven't taken a backseat, though. She had the opportunity to showcase them after Chef Leon left the yacht Eros, proving she's a woman of many talents.

Rocky's social media presence has also evolved. Her Instagram account, once private, is now open to the public. She uses this platform to connect with her audience and share glimpses of her life. Notably, she frequently posts old photos of her with her dad, mom, and sister, memorializing her and offering support to others who have experienced similar losses.

While Rocky may no longer be in the limelight of Below Deck, her life continues to be an open book that resonates with many. From her career shifts to her personal milestones, Rocky has sailed through the ups and downs of life with grace. She remains a compelling figure, proving there's more to her story than what was captured on camera.