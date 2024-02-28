Why was RHOA star Porsha Williams' husband Simon Guobadia sued? Details explored

Life doesn't seem to be going well for Simon Guobadia. Following the shocking revelations surrounding his past life and the recent news of his divorce from his wife and RHOA star Porsha Williams, Simon Guobadia is once again in the headlines. This time, his company seems to have been charged with a major lawsuit over a disputed private plane.

Here's everything we know about the incident.

Simon Guobadia's legal troubles explored

Radar Online recently reported that Simcol Petroleum Limited Company, the company owned by Simon Guobadia, was recently sued by NetJets Aviation, Inc.

The latter is a business enterprise that offers a "fractional aircraft program," which enables several owners to share in the cost and use of a private aircraft. According to the report, Simon's company ceased funding their aircraft, which is why NetJets has sued him for a sizable sum of money.

The court filings included an explanation of how Simon's company signed an airplane lease in August 2020. On July 3, 2021, he agreed to expand his 12.5% shareholding to 15.62% in the aircraft.

However, Simon's payments gradually stopped coming in. The lawsuit stated that on or around February 28, 2023, the plaintiffs terminated the Program Agreement in accordance with its provisions because the defendants had failed to pay the plaintiffs the payments due under the Program Agreement on time.

Simcol allegedly held $974,213.11 when the payments ceased, according to NetJets. They agreed in August 2023 for Simcol to pay $839k in interest-bearing monthly payments.

They contributed $25k at first toward the agreement, but they stopped making the remaining payments after that. This led to NetJets filing a lawsuit. According to the court filings, NetJets is requesting the $814k remaining payment plus interest. In addition, they want Simon to cover their legal fees. In the meantime, Simon and his business have not responded to the January 2024 lawsuit.

The lawsuit only serves to further complicate the convoluted chronology of Porsha and Simon's relationship. It can thus be deduced that Simon Guobadia will be spending a significant portion of 2024 in court due to his ongoing divorce and a costly litigation involving a private jet.

A look into the citizenship status of Simon Guobadia

Due to Simon Guobadia's criminal history, which includes many crimes for identity theft, credit card fraud, bank fraud, and other offenses, he was recently refused US citizenship.

Born in Nigeria, Simon Guobadia has encountered many legal obstacles in his pursuit of US citizenship. Court records show a tumultuous past that began with his initial entry into the country in 1982. His past troubles caused him to be turned down several times despite his early attempts to obtain citizenship.

A thirteen-page petition was submitted to the Atlanta Division of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia on January 11, 2024. The legal lawsuit was brought by Simon Iyore Guobadia against Shineka Miller, the director of the USCIS Atlanta Field Office, and UR Mendoza Jaddou, the director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The documents state that on July 27, 2022, Guobadia applied for US citizenship and naturalization, but his application was turned down. Guobadia then filed for a hearing in an attempt to have the ruling overturned. His attempts were greeted with restated rejections.

Concerns concerning the citizenship and criminal record of Simon Guobadia have been raised again by Porsha Williams's divorce petition.

The timing of the divorce raises questions regarding Guobadia's legal troubles and his relationship with Porsha Williams, even though individuals close to the pair assert that the divorce has nothing to do with the accusations.