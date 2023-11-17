Why did Rhylee Gerber leave Below Deck? Explained

Rhylee Gerber, known for her strong-willed personality and expertise in fishing, became a prominent figure on Bravo's reality series Below Deck. Her journey through the show's sixth and seventh seasons was marked by both dedication and controversy. Gerber, originally from Alaska, brought her experience from the fishing industry to the yachting world, creating a unique dynamic on board.

Rylee’s departure from the show after season 7 sparked questions and discussions among fans and followers. This article delves into the reasons behind her exit, focusing on the events of season 7, her interactions with the crew, and the decisions that led to her leaving the yacht.

Rhylee Gerber's journey from Below Deck to new beginnings

The decision for Rhylee Gerber to leave Below Deck was influenced by multiple factors. Central to these was her ongoing conflict with Ashton Pienaar and other crew members. Despite her strong work ethic, the escalating tensions on board became increasingly difficult to manage.

Captain Lee Rosbach, known for his fair leadership, played a crucial role in this situation. He was often seen mediating conflicts and trying to maintain harmony among the crew. Ultimately, the decision for Rhylee to leave was seen as a move to restore balance and reduce friction on the yacht, though it was not without its complexities.

After her departure from Below Deck, Rhylee Gerber returned to her roots in Alaska. She resumed her career in the fishing industry, a field where she had always excelled. Her return to fishing marked a shift from the high-seas drama of yachting to the familiar challenges of Alaskan waters.

In addition to her professional life, Rhylee embarked on a personal journey, embracing van life and traveling across the United States. This lifestyle change was a significant shift from her previous endeavors and reflected her desire for new experiences and personal growth.

During her travels, Rhylee faced a personal loss with the passing of her dog, Dolce, an event that she shared with her followers, showing a more personal side of her life.

Before her time on Below Deck, Rhylee Gerber was immersed in the demanding world of Alaskan fishing. Her skills and resilience in this challenging environment were evident when she joined the reality show in its sixth season.

Gerber's initial appearance on the show was marked by her assertive nature and ability to handle tough situations, traits honed from her time at sea.

In season 6, she established herself as a capable and outspoken member of the crew, setting the stage for her return in the following season.

In season 7, Rhylee Gerber rejoined the Below Deck crew, stepping in as a deckhand to fill a vacancy. Her return was met with a mix of reactions from the crew, some of whom remembered her from the previous season.

Gerber's role on the yacht involved a range of responsibilities, from basic deck maintenance to guest services, all requiring a high level of skill and attention. Her experience in fishing and previous time on the show were expected to be assets in her role.

Rhylee's time on Below Deck season 7 was not without challenges, particularly in her interactions with other crew members. A significant source of tension was her relationship with Ashton Pienaar, the bosun. Their disagreements often stemmed from differences in work styles and communication.

These conflicts became a recurring theme throughout the season, impacting the crew's dynamics and the overall atmosphere on board. Gerber's forthright approach sometimes clashed with the expectations and methods of her colleagues, leading to several heated exchanges, which played an important role in Rhylee Gerber’s departure.