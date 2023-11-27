Why was Roar from Apple TV+ canceled? Reasons explored

Embark on a journey of exploration with the Apple TV+ anthology series Roar, which delves into eight feminist fables that unravel the complex web of gender inequality. Every actor brings to life captivating characters, enhancing the series with a variety of viewpoints.

According to the Radio Times, the show is both entertaining and timely, showcasing episodes that have a maximum length of 38 minutes. Rolling Stone, on the other hand, depicts the show as perplexing and not as remarkable as its separate components. Rotten Tomatoes, however, categorizes the show as a daring experiment.

Variety suggests that the show's most consistent flaw is also its most disappointing aspect. The variation in critical opinions may have been a result of a creative hurdle faced by the showrunners, ultimately leading to the choice of discontinuing the show.

Why was Roar canceled?

The much-anticipated original anthology series on Apple TV+, which stars Nicole Kidman and Issa Rae, encountered an unexpected obstacle during its run. The show, which premiered on April 15, 2022, faced uncertainty about its continuation for a second season, as it depended on the response to its initial run.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the future of the series depended on the viewership and response it received during its first season. The expectations were elevated, particularly given the successful history of its creators, Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, who previously collaborated on GLOW.

What is the point of Apple TV's Roar?

Roar on Apple TV+ is not just a series, but rather a surreal anthology that explores the complex experiences of women and the current issues that impact their lives. This distinctive show, adapted from Cecelia Ahern's book of the same name, is curated by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, the creators of GLOW. It skillfully combines elements of magic realism, social reality, horror, comedy, and drama.

Every episode of the series offers unconventional presentations of feminist themes. However, it is important to mention that this thought-provoking show is not suitable for those who are easily disturbed, as it fearlessly addresses various aspects of womanhood by incorporating explicit content such as s*xual, dr*g, and alcohol scenes, profanity, and instances of violence.

Roar cast and characters explored

(L) Kidman and (R) Rae star in this series (Image via IMDb)

The Apple TV+ anthology series Roar tells an enchanting story with a remarkable cast, all of whom contribute to examining gender inequality in eight feminist tales. Nicole Kidman not only plays the character of Robin but also holds the position of executive producer, bringing her talent and vision to the series.

Issa Rae is brilliant in her portrayal of Wanda, a book author who is navigating the temptation of a movie deal in Los Angeles. Betty Gilpin perfectly embodies the character of Amelia, while Cynthia Erivo brings Ambia to life and Merritt Wever takes on the role of Elisa. Alison Brie, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, and Kara Hayward also contribute to the ensemble.

Roar, with its central theme addressing gender inequality, entices viewers into a thought-provoking realm. The series can be accessed on Apple TV+ through the web or mobile app, and offers a 7-day free trial to subscribers, encouraging them to explore.

The cancellation of Roar before its time reveals a complicated story of differing opinions among critics, difficulties in the creative process, and undisclosed factors happening behind the scenes.