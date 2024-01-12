Why did Savanah and Clint from Love Island Australia season 5 break up? Details explored

Love Island Australia, the reality dating franchise's regional installment, wrapped up season 5 on December 18, 2023. The series saw 10 islanders take part in the show as they wanted to find love. While Claudia and Austen took home the prize, several other cast members seemingly found love on the show.

This included Savanah and Clint, one of the runner-up couples for season 5. While the two didn't know each other for too long, their connection became evident, which landed them as one of the finalists after just a week of knowing one another.

However, they parted ways due to the distance once the show ended. The male cast member issued a statement to So Dramatic in December 2023, confirming the breakup:

"Yes, it is true that Savannah and I are no longer together. We had a week and a half in the villa, and it wasn't long enough to form a connection that would withstand distance and the outside, and it took me to step outside to realise it."

In a statement of her own, Savanah Badger noted that the two ended their relationship "amicably" and said that there were no hard feelings towards one another.

Savanah and Clint from Love Island Australia address "showmance" rumors

Soon after the reality show ended, the Love Island Australia couple revealed that they were no longer together. This prompted fans to speculate whether their connection was real or just for show.

During his statement to So Dramatic, Clint Posselt addressed the rumors as well as the end of his relationship with Savanah. While an anonymous source claimed that the two were only together for the money and that Clint had a "secret girlfriend" on the outside, the season 5 cast member denied the claims.

"I did not have a secret girlfriend on the outside. There are so many things wrong with that."

He added that he would never be with someone who would "allow their partner" to go on a dating reality show. Clint added that he wouldn't ever allow his partner to do so either, "no matter" what.

The Love Island Australia islander further noted that he never thought he and Savanah would make it to the finale so if he was there for the money, he would have taken the $20k that was offered to him in one of the previous episodes.

Savanah also addressed the claims in her statement. She described her relationship with the Love Island Australia season 5 cast member as something resembling "a holiday romance/fling."

"But the distance and reality of adjusting back into the real world made it hard to continue what we had," she said.

She further added that she genuinely believed that there was "something special" there and that their relationship was never for the show. Savannah added that she wasn't the kind of person who could fake something.

She described herself as someone without a filter and that she couldn't fake a relationship even if she tried. Savanah added that she genuinely felt a connection that she hadn't, in a long time.

Episodes of Love Island Australia season 5 can be streamed on Hulu.