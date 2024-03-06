Why is Sen. Bob Menendez being indicted a second time? Charges against the New Jersey Democrat in bribery case explored

In 2023, New Jersey Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, his wife, Nadine Menendez, and three New Jersey businessmen were charged with multiple bribery offenses after a years-long FBI investigation. The indictment alleged that the duo had accepted bribes from the businessman in exchange for the alleged misuse of Bob's position as the Senate Foreign Relations Committee chair.

In exchange for the bribes, Bob Menendez allegedly provided the businessman, and Qatari, and Egyptian government officials with benefits. On Tuesday, March 5, a grand jury hit Mendez with around a dozen new counts, including a conspiracy to obstruct justice charge. Mendez was accused of covering up some of the bribes he had allegedly taken.

The Nadine and Bob Menendez saga

As the result of an FBI investigation in September 2023, an indictment was unsealed, leveling a plethora of charges against Sen. Robert Menendez, his wife Nadine Menendez, and three New Jersey businessmen - Wael Hana, Jose Uribe, and Fred Daibes - regarding their participation in a years-long bribery scheme. According to the official DOJ website, the indictment alleged:

"Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes from Hana, Uribe, and Daibes in exchange for Menendez’s agreement to use his official position to protect and enrich them and to benefit the Government of Egypt."

Apart from the government of Egypt, ABC News reported that the indictment also alleged the senator providing benefits to the government of Qatar. The alleged schemes took place from 2018 to 2023. Menendez provided a plethora of favors to the businessmen in question.

Among other things, the senator tried protecting a business monopoly granted to Hana by Egypt by pressuring a senior US Department of Agriculture official. He also attempted to disrupt a New Jersey Attorney General’s Office criminal case related to Uribe's associates and a US Attorney’s Office federal criminal prosecution against Daibes.

The couple received payments in various forms, including cash, a luxury car, gold, payments towards Nadine's home mortgage, low-or-no-show job compensation for Nadine, and home furnishings, among other valuable items. In a 2022 FBI search of the couple's home, officials found over $480,000 in cash stuffed in various places and over $70,000 in cash in Nadine's safety deposit box.

They found envelopes of cash containing the DNA of Daibes and his driver and home furnishings from Daibes and Hana. That was not all; they also found the luxury vehicle, which Uribe paid for in the garage, and one hundred thousand dollars’ worth of gold bars.

At the time, both Bob and Nadine Menendez were individually charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bribery, one count of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right.

ABC News reported that on Tuesday, a superseding indictment from a grand jury introduced more charges against the couple, including conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice charges. This springs from the allegation that Bob Menendez and his wife tried to cover up their bribery scheme.

CBS News reported that prosecutors alleged Nadine Menendez of meeting with Jose Uribe after the FBI search of her home. During this meeting, Nadine allegedly discussed payments Uribe made towards her Mercedes-Benz convertible (allegedly a bribe) and convinced him to tell investigators that these payments were loans.

This was done after Bob Menendez concurred to influence the prosecution of a person close to Uribe. This alleged plan crashed and burned when, last week, Uribe admitted to giving Nadine Menendez the Mercedez in exchange for Bob Menendez's services. The Guardian quoted the prosecutors, who wrote:

"In truth and in fact, and as Menendez well knew, Menendez had learned of both the mortgage company payment and the car payments prior to 2022, and they were not loans, but bribe payments."

CBS News further reported that the duo were also accused of trying to pay back the alleged bribes they took. They even allegedly wrote checks disguised as loans and tried selling gold bars. Furthermore, the outlet reported that the new indictment also accused Bob Menendez of being an unregistered foreign agent of Egypt who attempted to provide the country with military financing.

The new indictment also accused Bob of taking a bribe to help one of the businessmen's Halal company. NBC News reported that the new indictment increased the total number of charges faced by Bob Menendez to 18.

Bloomberg quoted the Senator who responded to the indictment by saying:

"The government has long known that I learned of and helped repay loans — not bribes — that had been provided to my wife."

He added:

"These prosecutors are trying to get me to give in simply by making wild allegations again and again, without actually proving anything."

Sen. Bob Menendez maintained his innocence and claimed that the latest charges against him were a "flagrant abuse of power" and that it was the work of "overzealous prosecutors" who had access to unlimited power and resources.