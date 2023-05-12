Why is Shark Tank season 14 finale not airing this week? Reason, new release date, and more

Shark Tank season 14 airs new episodes on Fridays at 8 pm ET on ABC. However, this week, the show will not air. The reason is that the time slot has been given to Jeopardy! Masters 2023. Hence, the business-themed reality TV show will return next week to the network with a brand new episode.

Shark Tank is one of the ABC shows that stretches a season for a long period of time. Season 14 started last year in September and has only aired 21 episodes so far. The show has skipped a few Fridays. Prior to episode 21, the series didn’t air for two weeks as the NFL playoffs were on.

As Shark Tank has taken the primetime 8 pm ET slot, it has to skip its airing if some other major shows are in line.

When will Shark Tank season 14 episode 22 air on ABC?

Shark Tank season 14 episode 22 (finale) will air on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The episode will stream on Hulu the following day.

Instead of the business-themed show, ABC will air Jeopardy! Masters 2023 this Friday. The Ken Jennings-hosted show will feature Games 7 and 8 in episode 4.

The official synopsis of the ABC game show, Jeopardy! Masters, reads:

"Six of Jeopardy!’s highest ranked champions will compete for a chance to win $500,000, the Trebek Trophy, and the title of 2023 Jeopardy! Masters Champion.”

Viewers can enjoy the game show this Friday, while Shark Tank will return with a new episode next week.

Finale episode’s business pitches explored

Shark Tank season 14 finale (episode 22) will welcome four business pitches: Eyewris, Influencers in the Wild, Tones of Melanin, and Tucky.

Eyewris founders Mark and Kenzo Singer, a father-son duo, will showcase their product, which is reading glasses that can be worn around the wrist. This way, a person will not lose the glasses when needed.

The official page of Eyewris mentions that Mark Singer is not a naive entrepreneur. It reads:

“Mark is an award-winning furniture designer, sculptor, inventor, and master craftsman. He is the founder and creator of the company and product Gorilla Glue as well as the founder of Giati Designs.”

In addition to Eyewris, the season 14 finale will also welcome Influencers in the Wild founder George “Tank” Resch. His product is a board game that helps influencers get more exposure on social media.

Next in line is Tones of Melanin founder Ashley Jones, who will showcase her clothing line to the sharks. Starting with simple T-shirts, the brand now makes apparel. The description of the business on its site reads:

“Tones of Melanin's mission is to design apparel that represents Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Tones of Melanin is a modern-day revenue-generating marketing tool for all HBCUs, as well as a supporter of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.”

The fourth founder to appear is Brooke Knaus, who will showcase her waist belt creation, Tucky. The product helps to tuck in your shirt, T-shirt, or sweater and turn them into a crop top.

The founders will pitch their businesses to a panel of sharks, including Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, and Kevin O’Leary.

Shark Tank season 14 finale will air on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC and the following day on Hulu.

