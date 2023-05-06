Why didn’t See The Way I See get a deal on Shark Tank? Fans claim founder “didn’t need a shark”

After a two-week long break, Shark Tank season 14 returned with a brand new episode on Friday on ABC. Episode 21 followed the mental health awareness theme and thus all the business pitches were related to the same. One of the founders was Sophie Nistico who came into the tank to showcase her clothing line, See The Way I See. Although she didn’t get a deal, the entrepreneur made a lot of fans.

The clothing business sells sweatshirts with affirmations written on the chest and sleeves. The sharks were initially skeptical about the product but were impressed once Sophie started giving the numbers. As the business was doing well, the sharks decided not to invest in the company.

Despite getting no deal, Twitter users lauded the founder and congratulated on her business.

Novafan23 @Novafan23 #SharkTank I'm glad Sophie realized she didn't need a shark - she already has everything she needs! #seethewayisee I'm glad Sophie realized she didn't need a shark - she already has everything she needs! #seethewayisee #SharkTank

One of the points that highly impressed the panel of investors was when Sophie said that she once made $260,000 in sales in 24 hours.

Not just fans, Sharks too praise Sophie Nistico on social media

In Shark Tank season 14 episode 21, See The Way I See founder Sophie Nistico impressed the sharks as well as viewers with her business numbers. Her company's sales are over $2 million, which left sharks speechless.

They not only praised Sophie on the show but also tweeted about the business while the episode was airing.

Barbara Corcoran called the founder “phenomenal” and mentioned that she has a bright future ahead. Lori Greiner stated she was proud of Sophie and was pretty impressed by her confidence.

Lori Greiner @LoriGreiner

Ck her out:

#SharkTank Sometimes you leave the tank with a deal and sometimes you leave with something even more valuable. Proud of Sophie and the self-confidence she gained today! One impressive young woman!Ck her out: bit.ly/44M1OT5 Sometimes you leave the tank with a deal and sometimes you leave with something even more valuable. Proud of Sophie and the self-confidence she gained today! One impressive young woman! Ck her out: bit.ly/44M1OT5 #SharkTank

Although Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, and Daymond John didn’t post anything on social media, they said some encouraging words to Sophie. They believed that her business was going well and thus didn’t need an investor.

Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful @kevinolearytv Cashflow is the only thing I care about. There is no business without cashflow. But once you have that, you’re on the right track. #SharkTank Cashflow is the only thing I care about. There is no business without cashflow. But once you have that, you’re on the right track. #SharkTank

However, one guest shark’s viewpoint was different from Shark Tank season 14 episode 21 investors. Daniel Lubetzky, who often appears on Shark Tank as a guest shark, took to Twitter to express his disappointment.

Sophie not getting a deal in the latest episode didn’t sit well with the KIND founder. He felt that the sharks could have given a “more earnest answer” to See The Way I See entrepreneur.

Daniel Lubetzky 🇺🇦 @DanielLubetzky @ABCSharkTank Love Sophie’s See The Way I See co! She could be a solid partner to build a serious platform. It’s hard for Sharks to say “no” to nice people. But I think entrepreneurs deserve a more earnest answer than “you are so amazing that don’t need us.” #SharkTank Love Sophie’s See The Way I See co! She could be a solid partner to build a serious platform. It’s hard for Sharks to say “no” to nice people. But I think entrepreneurs deserve a more earnest answer than “you are so amazing that don’t need us.” #SharkTank @ABCSharkTank https://t.co/clwa1ALkwg

Apart from the sharks' opinions, the ABC show's fans lauded Sophie on Twitter and Instagram. Take a look at their reactions:

Lance Becvar @Dadsonpowermode SeeWhatISee, a star in the making as Mark put it #SharkTank SeeWhatISee, a star in the making as Mark put it #SharkTank

Fans laud See The Way I See founder Sophie Nistico (Image via sharktankabc/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Shark Tank season 14 episode 21 welcomed a panel of five sharks — Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and Daymond John.

See The Way I See’s business pitch on Shark Tank

See The Way I See founder Sophie Nistico came into the tank seeking $250,000 for 10% equity. She explained that she started the business from her parents’ basement, and within just a year, she had three million worth of business.

While Sophie told the sharks that her sweatshirts come with affirmation quotes to promote mental health, Kevin O’Leary asked about the sales. She left the sharks in shock when she said that she once made $260,000 in sales in 24 hours.

Sophie added that $2.3 million is her company’s total sales and has made around $790,000 in sales so far (2022). For 2023, her vision was to do $1.75 million in sales. The founder confidently answered all the queries by sharks and didn’t come out with any flaws in her company’s sales. As the business looked successful, Shark Tank stars believed that Sophie didn’t need them to invest in her business.

Therefore, See The Way I See didn’t get an offer on Shark Tank season 14.

Viewers can watch the latest episode on ABC’s website or on Hulu on Saturday. Shark Tank airs new episodes on Fridays at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

