Shark Tank season 14 episode 21 release date, air time and plot on ABC

Shark Tank season 14 will air a brand new episode on Friday, May 5, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It will document the sharks gathering for an interesting episode, featuring enterpreneurs pichting their up-and-coming businesses and its products. Viewers are all set to witness a wide variety of product ideas and proposals from the founders.

Episode 21 of Shark Tank will feature four businesses presenting their products in front of sharks/investors Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and Daymond Josh. If the sharks find the pitches interesting, they will strike deals with the founders. The latter will try to negotiate, but if a back and forth of the same is successful, then one or more shaks will invest in the business.

Which businesses will be featured on Shark Tank season 14 episode 20?

Episode 21 of Shark Tank will have four business ventures - Nature's Wild Berry, Noshi, See The Way I See, and You Go Natural - pitch their businesses and ideas to the sharks. The episode will also feature Collars and Co., which received a deal from Mark Cuban and Peter Jones earlier in the season.

1) Nature's Wild Berry

Founders Hank Watt and Juliano Bonanni are the founders of Nature's Wild Berry, their "miracle berries," which acts as the sweetener. They grow the berries outside of a farm in Miami, where it goes through the process of de-seeding and dry freezing to be sold to consumers.

They started the business in 2016, with the berries being the sweetener to cure taste disturbances in people suffering from health conditions.

2) Noshi

Founder Tomo Delaney will bring Noshi, his edible food paint business, to Shark Tank. The purpose was to make meal times fun for the kids who, according to the show's bio, are picky eaters. The paint comes in a variety of flavors, including blueberry, strawberry, and pear, among many others.

The bio further states that the founder sells the paint in tubes that look like crayons.

3) See The Way I See

Founder Sophie Nistico will pitch See The Way I See on Shark Tank. The business is a clothing line catering to break the stereotypes and stigma around mental health. The founder has herself experience anxiety-induced migraines and began with posting artwork stickers and then went on to create T-shirts and sweatshirts, among others.

According to the show's bio, some of the words she's used on her shirts are "This Too Shall Pass" and "Practice Empathy."

4) You Go Natural

Founders Monique Little and David Dundas will pitch You Go Natural on ABC's Shark Tank. Their business is satin-lined head wraps that Monique founded in 2016. According to show's bio, her brother David, who is an influencer marketing specialist, joined the business at the start of 2021.

The company sells a variety of products, including headbands, headwraps, turbans, and durags for both men and women.

Collars and Co. will be appearing in the upcoming Shark Tank episode to provide an update on their business which acquired a decent deal from sharks Mark Cuban and Peter Jones. Viewers will get to witness their profit margins from their debut to now. Fans will have to wait and see which businesses seal a deal.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Shark Tank this Friday, May 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes