RHOC season 17 trailer: Shark Tank star Mark Cuban made a cameo appearance as Heather Dubrow’s guest

A new season trailer of Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) was released on Tuesday, April 25, featuring the return of the OGs and a few alums. The first look also starred Shark Tank star Mark Cuban in a cameo. Viewers got a glimpse of him having dinner with Heather Dubrow as the latter mentioned in the clip that she was trying to make him happy.

Heather and Mark have recently partnered up for business, and thus the two were seen in the trailer. In the clip, the shark said:

“You’re an entrepreneur.”

In response, Heather said:

“I’m just trying to make sure you’re happy, Mark.”

The billionaire was then seen giggling. While the clip featured Mark for a few seconds, viewers can expect more of him in RHOC season 17.

Heather Dubrow and Mark Cuban are business partners

Mark Cuban from RHOC season 17 trailer (Image via Bravo)

Heather Dubrow is one busy lady who is not just a reality TV personality. The accomplished actress has appeared in several movies and has been running her own podcast for quite some time.

She recently grabbed headlines after joining hands with Shark Tank star and billionaire businessman Mark Cuban. Heather launched her business, The HD Network, which will help customers connect with people in the High Definition version. With the help of Fireside technology, Heather’s The HD Network gets into action.

Fireside’s founders are Mark Cuban and Talon Fatemi, and both of them were seen having dinner with Heather in the RHOC season 17 trailer.

Explaining the concept of her business, Heather said in an interview:

"On the HD Network I can connect with as many people as possible and Fireside’s interactive technology will allow me to do just that. My goal is to throw open the doors to my life and create a community to empower each other to be happier, healthier and more successful.”

Like other housewives, Heather might also throw a launch party for her RHOC cast mates in season 17.

RHOC season 17 release date, cast, and more

While fans found the season 17 first look underwhelming, they are excited about the lineup of cast members. The returning housewives from season 16 include Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson.

The alums who are all set to make a comeback on the Bravo show are Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, and Taylor Armstrong. The only new cast member this season is Jennifer Pedranti. Noella Bergener and Jen Armstrong from the previous season will not appear in season 17.

The official synopsis of the new installment reads:

“Ready to take back her orange after she was last seen in a bush, Tamra Judge makes her triumphant return to the franchise to shake things up joining veteran Housewives Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson. New housewife Jennifer Pedranti is introduced to the ladies through friend Tamra.”

Meanwhile, the trailer didn’t feature much drama but hinted that Heather’s friendship with Emily would be in trouble. Interestingly, Shannon and Heather were seen having fun in the clip. For those unaware, the two couldn’t see eye to eye in the previous season.

Plus, the return of Tamra Judge, Taylor, and Vicki is all set to bring chaos to Real Housewives of Orange County.

The release date of RHOC season 17 is Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will air every Wednesday on the network.

