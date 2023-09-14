Why is Skid Row postponing their upcoming tour schedule? Reschedules and all you need to know as lead vocalist, Erik Grönwall issues apology statement

Skid Row, the iconic rock band, has announced the unfortunate postponement and rescheduling of their highly anticipated upcoming tour scheduled for October 2023. The decision comes from a heartfelt concern for the health and well-being of their lead vocalist, Erik Grönwall.

Erik Grönwall, who joined the band in 2022, is a cancer survivor, having battled acute lymphoblastic leukemia. While the band embarked on their 2023 co-headlining tour with Buckcherry in March, Grönwall's health took a toll, leading to the recent postponement and rescheduling of the dates. These cancellations were attributed to the "ongoing illness" of the talented vocalist, Erik Grönwall.

The tour's postponement is directly linked to Erik Grönwall's treatment two years ago during his battle with leukemia. The band and its management released a statement expressing their concern for Erik's health, emphasizing that his well-being is their top priority. Erik issues an apology to their fans through a statement.

“I want to apologize to all the fans, promoters, Buckcherry and the Skid Row team and to my bandmates, Due to the stem cell transplantation I did on August 12, 2021 my immune system is still partially impaired, which can result in longer time before clearance of infections and also impaired fitness during infections.

He concluded his statement by saying:

It will get better with time and all I can do until then is roll with the punches and ensure I have a better balance in terms of touring.”

Skid Row's tour was initially scheduled to continue its third leg across the United States and Canada in October 2023. However, in light of Erik Grönwall's condition, the band has made the difficult decision to push back these dates to March 2024, allowing him the necessary time to recover fully and ensure his health is in peak condition.

All old tickets will be honored for the new rescheduled dates of the tour. The refunds will be available via the fan's purchasing point. Fans can also follow their social media handles to stay updated about the tour.

Skid Row's tour will begin in Suquamish and end in Rochester

Skid Row will kick off the tour with their Suquamish concert, scheduled for March 1, 2024. After performing across multiple European cities, the band will finally wrap up their tour with a final show in Rochester on March 24, 2024.

Here are the new dates and venues of the tour:

March 1, 2024 – Suquamish, WA - Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort

March 2, 2024 – Arlington, WA - Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort

March 3, 2024 – Coquitlam, BC - Hard Rock Casino Vancouver

March 5, 2024 – Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

March 7, 2024 – Enoch, AB - The Venue at River Cree Resort and Casino

March 8, 2024 - Dawson Creek, BC - Ovintiv Events Centre

March 9, 2024 – Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino

March 12, 2024 – Lethbridge, AB - ENMAX Centre

March 13, 2024 – Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

March 15, 2024 - Moose Jaw, SK - Moose Jaw Events Centre

March 16, 2024 – Cold Lake, AB - Reid Fieldhouse *

March 17, 2024 – Brandon, MB - Westoba Place

March 18, 2024 – Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

March 20, 2024 - Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

March 22, 2024 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

March 23, 2024 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casino

March 24, 2024 – Rochester, MI - The Roxy

The band attained widespread commercial acclaim during the late 1980s and early 1990s, with their initial two albums, Skid Row (1989) and Slave to the Grind (1991), achieving multi-platinum certification. Notably, Slave to the Grind secured the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

These two albums also generated some of Skid Row's most beloved tracks, resonating with audiences both within and outside the United States. Hits like 18 and Life and I Remember You even soared into the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.