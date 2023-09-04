TXT is currently on their Act: Sweet Mirage world tour in support of their newly released EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation. The band has now revealed that the finale of the tour will take place at the Gocheok Sky Dome from December 2, 2023 to December 3, 2023.

The K-pop band revealed the finale venue of the tour, which will also feature live streaming for those are unable to attend the concert, via a post on their official tour organizer Twitter page.

Tickets for the show will be made available in the near future and are priced at $150 USD plus processing fees from BIGHIT.

Online streaming will be available via Weverse Live (https://weverse.io/txt/live) and are priced at $83.54 plus processing fees. All ticket prices are subjective to conversion rates.

TXT bringing their musical trek to full circle with tour finale, dates and venue revealed

The K-pop musical act first embarked on their new tour with a show at the Olympics Gymnastic Arena in Seoul, South Korea on March 25, 2023, as part of the first Asian leg of the tour.

Subsequently, the band took the tour to North America, starting with a show at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 6, 2023 and ending with a concert at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California later that month.

Fiollowing that, the band returned to Asia for the second leg of the tour, playing in Japan, Indonesia, and the Phillipines. Now the band is bringing the tour to a full circle with the finale, returning to their home city of Seoul for the final act.

The finale will wrap up their tour for their fifth EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation, which was released on January 27, 2023. The EP has been a major success for the band, peaking as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 album chart, as well as earning platinum certifications in South Korea and Japan.

More about TXT and their music career

TXT started their music career with their debut EP, The Dream Chapter: Star, which was released on March 4, 2019. The album peaked as a chart topper on the South Korean album chart and earned a platinum certification. The EP also started the band's "Dream" sequence of projects.

Following the EP's success, the band released their debut studio album, The Dream Chapter: Magic, on October 21, 2019. The album continued the EP's success, quickly earning a platinum certification in South Korea.

Subsequently, the band released their second EP, The Dream Chapter: Eternity, on May 18, 2020. The EP peaked at number two on the South Korean album chart but achieved higher commercial sales, with multi-platinum certification in South Korea alone. The album was also featured in a number of Top K-pop lists by magazines such as Billboard.