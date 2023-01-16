TXT Sweet Mirage World Tour 2023: Venues, Dates, Cities, Ticket info, and all you need to know 

K-pop group Tomorrow X Together, also known as TXT, has announced a set of tour dates scheduled for March-May this year. The five-member boy band, signed under Big Hit Music, will kick off their Sweet Mirage World Tour on March 25 and will run it through May.

However, this is only the first batch of tour dates announced by the group, as their tour poster notes that there is “more to come.”

The boy band will commence their tour in Seoul, Korea, on March 25, after which they will head to Singapore and Japan in April. The group will then make its way to the US, where they will perform until May 27. Check out the tour dates below.

More information, including the ticketing details, will be released by Big Hit Music soon, as per its official website.

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will commence their Sweet Mirage world tour in March 2023

While venues for the rest of the cities have not yet been released, the band has confirmed that they will perform at the KSPO Dome in South Korea.

March 25-26, 2023 -- Seoul, South Korea -- KSPO Dome

April 1, 2023 -- Singapore

April 5, 2023 -- Taipei, Taiwan

April 14-15,2023 -- Osaka, Japan

April 18-19, 2023 -- Saitama, Japan

April 25-26, 2023 -- Kanagawa, Japan

April 29-30, 2023 -- Aichi, Japan

May 6, 2023 -- Charlotte, North Carolina

May 9-10, 2023 -- Belmont Park

May 16, 2023 -- Washington, D.C.

May 19-20, 2023 -- Duluth

May 23-24, 2023 -- San Antonio

May 27, 2023 -- Los Angeles

TXT to release their new mini-album this month

The boy band is set to release their new mini-album, The Name Chapter: Temptation, on January 27. They teased the album last month with a teaser video on their social media handles. It will be their fifth mini-album and will be a follow-up to Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, which was released in May.

TXT had one of the best-selling albums in the US last year.

American music data tracking firm Luminate, in its year-end report for 2022, revealed the stats for the 10 best-selling albums of 2022. TXT stood in 10th place with Minisode 2: Thursday’s child. The group shared the top positions with some iconic artists, including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and BTS.

The report also revealed the best-selling CD albums of 2022, in which the band stood in third position after Taylor Swift’s Midnights and BTS’s Proof.

TXT's five members - Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai - debuted in 2019. Their 2019 EP, The Dream Chapter: Star, gave out the lead single, Crown. While the EP peaked at the Billboard World Albums Chart, the single also debuted at number one on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart, and TXT topped the Billboard Emerging Artists chart.

The relatively new but popular artists have won various accolades, including the Golden Disk Awards and the Melon Music Awards in 2019. They also won the Gaon Chart Music Award in the New Artist of the Year category and the Mnet Asian Music Awards in the Best New Male Artist category.

