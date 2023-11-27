AMC's Breaking Bad has left a lasting impact on television history. However, in the morally ambiguous world it portrays, there was one character that was universally hated — Skyler White, played by actress Anna Gunn.

This article digs into why people have such strong feelings against her and explores the complicated layers of her character and the biases that fuel the hate.

Breaking Bad has had a lasting impact, not only because of its captivating story, but also because of the way it sheds light on societal biases.

Skyler White became a lightning rod for criticism and sparked debates about gender roles and what's right and wrong. After initially opposing Walt's secret job, she couldn't control herself near all the money and developed something like Stockholm Syndrome, CBR says.

Many viewers dubbed her as the epitome of an unhappy woman who cannot be satisfied with what her husband is doing for her. The hate toward Skyler is a reminder that even fictional characters can't escape the prejudices of society.

Why the Breaking Bad fandom hates Skyler White so much

The way Skyler's character changes in Breaking Bad makes one wonder if the writers purposely wanted her to be unlikable. Her strong personality and refusal to support Walt's criminal activities clashed with what society expects. But was Skyler made to be unlikable on purpose, to shake things up and alter assumptions?

Was Skyler made unlikeable for a reason?

The way Skyler's character unfolds in Breaking Bad surely makes fans wonder if the writers purposely made her unlikeable, CBR reports. With her strong personality and resistance to Walt turning to crime, she ends up clashing with what society expects.

The show broke gender stereotypes by showing a woman standing up against an ambiguous male lead. And to make things even more interesting, people didn't really like Skyler because they thought she was getting in the way of Walt's plans. Fans, as per Screen Rant, even called her out for not being okay with Walt's secret job.

The fact that they didn't feel she messed up their shady business made people hate her even more. Breaking Bad created Skyler's character as a troublemaker, as someone who went against the norm, which makes the discussions about her role in the show really interesting.

What happened to Skyler after Walt died?

In the finale of Breaking Bad, Skyler White is in a government safe house, trying to keep a low profile. She's working as a taxi dispatcher, going by her maiden name, and dealing with some heat from the law since she knows all about Walt's drug business. Poor Skyler's life totally went downhill after Walt skipped town. She lost everything and ended up squeezing into a tiny apartment with her kids.

It turns out Marie, her sister, actually reached out for a truce, so it's probable that they got back in touch soon after the series ended. In Season 5, Episode 14, "Ozymandias," Walt's true nature was totally revealed, and it made everyone rethink Skyler's part in everything. When the series ended, fans were left wondering what would happen to Skyler, how she would handle it all, and if people would keep unfairly blaming her.

As fans rethink their opinions on Skyler, they can still catch Breaking Bad on Netflix and dive back into the complex world of its characters.