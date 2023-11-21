Why are squishmallows getting canceled? Zionist claims explored as boycott calls erupt online 

Squishmallows have garnered immense backlash online ahead of the highly anticipated Black Friday sale. The company that makes them, Jazwares, is best known for the plushies. Recently, the organization’s CEO showed support for Israel amidst the country's ongoing conflict with Palestine. Many netizens deemed the same to be Zionist in nature and called for boycotting the toymakers.

X (formerly known as Twitter) user @wuvvywednesday took to the social networking site on November 16 to reveal that the Squishmallows CEO had announced that they were backing Israel amid the tensions.

In a LinkedIn post that spoke on behalf of the plushie-maker, CEO and Founder Judd Zebersky said:

“We stand firmly with Israel and its right to defend its citizens against the despicable and barbaric actions of Hamas terrorists. Over the past three days, over 900 Israelis injured… Make no mistake: Hamas is a terrorist organization with a charter calling for eradicating Israel. It’s a somber reminder of Israel’s genuine and daunting challenges, and our hearts go out to all those affected by such evil.”

The CEO also revealed that two of their interns “Yoni, and Daniel” were asked to return to Israel to “defend their country.” They were reportedly “sent into combat.”

Zeberky also announced that he was collaborating with Brothers for Life, a non-profit organization that is assisting injured Israeli soldiers. He also pledged that his organization, Jazwares would not hire those who support- “pro-terrorist organizations or acts with hateful intent toward any group.”

At the time of writing this article, the tweet that shared the CEO’s statement had amassed nearly six million views.

“I do not want to support zionists”: Squishmallow-makers garner backlash after CEO’s statement goes viral

Netizens were outraged by Judd Zebersky’s statement, posted weeks ago on his LinkedIn account. Many went on to ask netizens for alternatives for Squishmallows, with Squishable being the most recommended on X. A few comments online read:

“Jazwares is a gem”: Warren Buffett gave the squishmallows company a thumbs up earlier this year

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffet said in a statement to Reuters in May that Jazwares was a “gem” He also claimed that the company’s CEO and President, Judd and Laura Zebersky were “the ideal Berkshire managers.”

Jazwares fell under the Berkshire umbrella in 2022 after the latter acquired Alleghany, which was already holding the majority stake in Jazwares. The Zeberskys now report to Buffet’s successor, Greg Abel.

Jazwares was founded in 1997 by lawyers-turned-toy entrepreneurs. They bought toymakers Kellytoy in 2020, who went on to create the Squishmallows brand in 2017. Speaking about the plushies which have been endorsed by the likes of Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga, Laura Zebersky said to CNBC:

“The idea of having something that was nurturing, cozy, cuddly, it was affordable and accessible. Instant gratification. We really touch on all walks and areas. So it’s been really interesting to see that it’s not just kids, it’s adults. Our demographic is very wide and broad and it’s very unusual in our business to have that.”

The controversial Squishmallows went on to win the prestigious Toy of the Year Award for the third time this year.