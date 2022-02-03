Why was SWAT Kats canceled? Cause explored as makers announce SWAT-KATS Revolution series 

It has been confirmed that SWAT-KATS Revolution, a reboot of the popular 90s animated series SWAT Kats is in production. Show creators Christian and Yvon Tremblay have teamed up with global animation major Toonz Media Group (twenty-eight years after the cult classic was first produced) to bring SWAT-KATS Revolution to fans.

Toonz Media Group CEO P. Jayakumar has reportedly said,

“SWAT Kats is easily one of the all-time classics in animation. It is a privilege for Toonz to revive this iconic show after all these years. We see tremendous potential for the property in the new context and among new audiences. We cannot wait to bring life to the new series under the supervision of Christian and Yvon.”

Why was SWAT Kats, the acclaimed 90s cartoon, cancelled?

SWAT Kats followed the anthropomorphic cats, Razor and T-Bone, as they used their junkyard as a base of operations and fought crimes in Megakat City. Hanna-Barbera Cartoons produced the original animated series, which ran for two seasons from 1993-1994, before being canceled.

SWAT Kats was one of the top animated syndicated shows in 1994. However, it was canceled because Ted Turner allegedly wanted to tone down the amount of violence in the series. Turner reportedly said,

"We have more cartoons than anybody: The Flintstones, The Jetsons, the Smurfs, Scooby-Doo. They're nonviolent. We don't have to worry that we're encouraging kids to kill each other – like some of the other cartoon programs do."

Executives at Hanna-Barbera took the statements as a strict "anti-violence" policy, which led to the cancelation of SWAT Kats.

What is SWAT-KATS Revolution all about?

SWAT-KATS Revolution is a reboot of the popular animated classic SWAT Kats which gained cult status in the 90s. Set in the original fictional mega metropolis of Megakat City, the reboot will include a slew of new characters alongside classic protagonists and villains, and will also feature a full futuristic arsenal, including a new jet fighter plane and other cutting edge vehicles and gadgets.

SWAT-KATS Revolution adheres to the original story at its core. According to Christian Tremblay,

“While SWAT-KATS Revolution is a new series, the DNA of what made it successful will remain. The character relationships, the smart and witty writing, the action, the imaginative stories, and the bigger than life villains will evermore be present. The new series will be contemporary and explore themes that the new audience will identify with.”

Readers can get ready to relive their childhood once again with the 90s cult classic which is all set to make a comeback.

