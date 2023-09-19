Why is Ted Mosby labeled the worst character in How I Met Your Mother explained

The famous CBS American sitcom How I Met Your Mother follows the story of Ted Mosby recounting his life incidents that happened between 2005 and 2013 in 2030 to his children about how he met his love. With 9 seasons and 208 episodes, Ted was portrayed as the main character who sometimes showcased narcissistic behaviors.

The official synopsis of How I Met Your Mother by IMDb states:

“A father recounts to his children - through a series of flashbacks - the journey he and his four best friends took leading up to his meeting their mother.”

Ted is characterized as a kind and little dorky architect with charm. Let’s see why Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) is labeled the worst character in How I Met Your Mother.

Why is Ted Mosby labeled the worst character in How I Met Your Mother?

Ted Mosby in the story stated that he was looking for a serious relationship. But he was the one who walked out of a relationship when any slightest inconvenience happened. We can see such a situation when he breaks up with Natalie. They had both already broken up and Ted was the one who chased Natalie with his charm and gestures. But he again broke up, especially during her birthday.

Even though Ted wanted a family, he didn’t care about his own. He did not try to understand his parents' divorce or support his sister when she moved to New York. Ted is manipulative enough that he lies to Robin about breaking up with Victoria to get her back. He also shamed Lily by calling her Grinch.

Ted is friends with both Lily and Marshall and when Lily decides to break up with Marshall because of her career, Ted may remain calm but he chooses to insult Lily irrespective of her decision. Ted whines all the time. When we watch the show, we can listen to his pretentious, selfish, and obsessive nature which makes him blabber about not finding anything in life.

Ted always goes out of his way to attract girls even though they are uninterested. We can see him do the same with Maggie and Robin. This makes it clear that Ted himself is unclear about what he wants in life. One of the other personas, Barney, was characteristically arched from being negative to positive whereas for Ted, it worked the opposite.

When Barney tries to mend his past relationships, Ted gets into a really awful relationship with Jeannette. He even hooked up with a married woman. He was obsessed with the “perfect one” concept. To test that, he tried multiple outrageous actions which led him down a dreadful path.

Ted was a wonderful father but not a good lover. The whole concept was to ask Robin out but his constant obsession with her was his character’s downfall.

More About How I Met Your Mother

The show uses flashbacks and a future-set frame story, introducing Ted's wife, Tracy, late in the series. The main cast includes Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, Alyson Hannigan, and Cristin Milioti.