Why is The 1975 going on a hiatus? Frontman Matty Healy announces indefinite halt from tour shows 

The 1975 performed at the Golden Center 1 in Sacremento, California on September 26, 2023 as part of the Still … At Their Very Best Tour. During the performance, lead vocalist Matty Healy announced that the band will be going for a indefinite hiatus following the current tour, stating:

"After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus with shows, so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight. Thank you so much."

This likely to come after next year, with The 1975 currently scheduled to perform throughout Europe and UK in 2024 following the end of their currently ongoing tour.

The 1975 going on hiatus due to Matty Healy exhaustion

No official word has been forthcoming from The 1975 or their lead singer following the announcement of the hiatus. However, Healy's mother, Denise Welch, stated in a recent interview with OK! magazine on May 22, 2023 that her son is "absolutely exhausted":

"Matty is absolutely shattered. He’s on a world tour and as much as it’s hard to go, ‘Oh please feel sorry for my boy’, people don’t realise that it’s gruelling to be the lead singer, the creator, the writer, the producer of a massive show on the scale that Matthew does."

The singer's mother continued:

"Then he gets on stage and gets in a plane and flies seven hours then flies 24 hours. It’s a wonderful life, but he’s absolutely exhausted and ready for a break."

The full list of remaining dates and venues for The 1975 2023 tour is given below:

September 28, 2023 San Jose, California at SAP Center

September 30, 2023 – San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena San Diego

October 2, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Bowl

October 5, 2023 – Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena

October 7, 2023 – Greenwood Village, Colorado at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

October 12, 2023 New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center

October 17, 2023 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center

October 18, 2023 – Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

October 20, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

October 22, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

October 23, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Arena

October 25, 2023 Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

October 26, 2023 Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center

October 28, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum

October 31, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

November 2, 2023 Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 3, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena

November 5, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena

November 8, 2023 Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

November 10, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Well Fargo Arena

November 12, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

November 14, 2023 – New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden

November 15, 2023 – New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden

November 17, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre

November 18, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

November 20, 2023 – London, Ontario at Budweiser Gardens

November 22, 2023 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena

November 26, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

November 27, 2023 Boise, Idaho at ExtraMile Arena

November 29, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

December 1, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center

December 2, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

The 1975 is best known for their debut studio album, The 1975, which was released on September 2, 2013. The platinum certified album was a chart topper on the UK and Scottish album charts respectively.