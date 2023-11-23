 Why did The Brian Jonestown Massacre cancel remaining Australian tour dates? Details explored as the band’s onstage brawl goes viral

The Brian Jonestown Massacre performed at The Forum in Melbourne, Australia, on November 21, 2023, as part of their Australia tour. During the performance, however, tensions between the band members ratcheted up quickly, with the beginning of the set frequently interrupted by arguments.

The arguments subsequently led to a major tussle between frontman Anton Newcombe and Ryan Van Kriedt and an eventual all-out fight between the two after Newcombe hit the latter on the head with his guitar.

The band's remaining tour in Australia, which was set to wrap up with a show at the University of Wollongong UniBar in New South Wales, Australia, has been cancelled.

The band has not released an official statement regarding the cancellation, and a representative from the tour promoters, Principal Entertainment, stated to Billboard on November 22, 2023:

"There is no official statement to share at this time."

More on The Brian Jonestown Massacre Australia fight

The arguments between The Brian Jonestown Massacre band members Anton Newcombe and Ryan Van Kriedt had quickly escalated.

This resulted in this statement by Newcombe regarding the guitarist, partly to the crowd and partly to the guitarist himself as he asked the mic to be cut:

"He is only here to play resentments, not guitars. Party’s over, captain. There’s no music until you get to f*** (?) … we actually don’t need you. Go. Put my guitar down on the stage and think about what’s happening."

The subsequent fight started after Newcombe hit Kriedt with his own guitar, resulting in the two chasing each other throughout the stage before engaging in a stage brawl.

This was not the first time the band's Australia concert was marred by controversy. During the Hobart concert on November 11, 2023, percussionist Joel Gion walked off the show mid-performance.

The Perth show, held on November 15, 2023, resulted in a verbal fight between band members and the audience, interrupting the show as well.

And even further back, in 2018, the band was marred in controversy after Newcombe made controversial comments regarding rape in a tirade against Black Rebel Motorcycle Club:

"[Black Rebel Motorcycle Club] is also called The Elements and that’s a stupid f****** name. In fact there’s another band called The Elements with a flyer outside the show. Whatever, you’re a d*******. Your mum probably screamed like that when she was being raped and that’s how you were born."

More on The Brian Jonestown Massacre's music career

The Brian Jonestown Massacre remained primarily an indie and underground band, but within their field of music, the band is considered to be a pioneering music act, which cemented its reputation from its early albums.

The debut album of the band, Spacegirl & Other Favorites, was released in 1994 and remains a mostly obsure record. The band started its legacy with its 1996 studio album, Take It from the Man!

The album has been cited as an influence by bands such as Black Sonic Revolver and Elephant Stone. The album was also used in the show Boardwalk Empire.

The band had their most recognizable songs from their fourth studio album, Their Satanic Majesties' Second Request, also released in 1996. The album contains hits such as Anemone and No Come Down.

The Brian Jonestown Massacre had their last major album with their fifth studio album, Thank God for Mental Illness, which was released in 1997. The album has been cited as an influence by Jo Rose.