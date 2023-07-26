Skinny Puppy Fall 2023 North American final tour: How to buy tickets, dates, venues, and all you need to know 

Pioneering industrial band, Skinny Puppy, has set off for their Final Tour, the first in eight years, celebrating an impressive 40-year musical journey. Fans were expecting more farewell shows by them, and the group has now announced a second leg of the tour, featuring Ministry OG Paul Barker's Lead Into Gold as support, promising an unforgettable event for all attendees.

The tour is scheduled to take place in major cities such as Dallas, Vancouver, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and many more. The band share a statement about the tour saying,

"It's been eight long years since we've toured and there is no better way to end our run as a group than with a tour celebrating our 40th anniversary."

Presale tickets for the tour will go live on July 28, 2023, at 10 am local time, while presale for the tour will be available on July 26 via Ticketmaster. Fans are advised to register on the websites to get early access to the tickets. For more information, fans can also follow the band's social media handles to stay updated with the latest news.

Skinny Puppy’s tour will begin in Dallas and end in Los Angeles

Skinny Puppy will kick off the scheduled tour with their Dallas concert, scheduled to take place on November 8, 2023. After performing in a few cities across America, the band will finally wrap up their brief tour in the Los Angeles concert on December 5, 2023.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

November 8, 2023 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

November 11, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Roxian Theatre

November 15, 2023 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

November 18, 2023 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall

November 19, 2023 – Calgary, AB — Grey Eagle Event Centre

November 24, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom

November 28, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

November 30, 2023 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

December 4, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco

December 5, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco

Skinny Puppy is a Canadian band that debuted in 1982

Skinny Puppy is a Canadian industrial music band that was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 1982. The group, founded by Nivek Ogre (Kevin Graham Ogilvie) as the vocalist and Kevin Crompton (cEvin Key) as the keyboardist and producer, quickly became pioneers in the industrial music genre. They blended electronic music, noise, and experimental sounds to create a unique and innovative musical style.

Their debut album, Remission, was released in 1984, setting the stage for their future success. The album showcased their distinctive approach, combining harsh industrial sounds with thought-provoking lyrics. It served as a powerful introduction to Skinny Puppy's boundary-pushing music and gained attention within the alternative music community.

The band's significant contributions to the Canadian music industry and the industrial music genre is still celebrated by fans. Over the years, their music videos have also been appreciated for their creativity and visual artistry, enhancing the overall experience of immersing oneself in their music.

Overall, the band's concerts have become legendary, known for their intense performances and captivating visuals that perfectly complement their distinctive sound. Although the band has not received much commercial success, Skinny Puppy's legacy as an industrial music pioneer continues to inspire and influence generations of musicians and fans all over the world.