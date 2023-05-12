"That's how Scottish people talk to each other": The View band's fight video sparks hilarious reactions online

The View stunned the audience as the Scottish indie rock band's lead singer suddenly punched the bassist, leading to a disturbance at The Deaf Institute in Manchester. The act was caught on video, where Kyle Falconer and Kieren Webster can be seen engaging in a physical altercation during their performance.

Furthermore, several clips on social media show how Webster walks towards Falconer and kicks his mic stands. Falconer also lost his calm, attacked him from behind, and threw his guitar. All of this resulted in an ugly physical fight, where Falconer is also heard saying:

“I’ll f*cking kill you.”

The band was set to perform in London on May 12, 2023, but have now postponed the show after the whole fiasco. A spokesperson for the band then gave a statement, which stated:

"Unfortunately, we are having to postpone tonight's London show. Our promoter is working to resolve the situation. Please keep hold of your tickets for now & we will make a further announcement in a few days. Massive apologies to all our fans."

While it is not clear at the moment what happened between the two band members of The View, as soon as the video made its way on social media, it sparked a meme fest. As it happens, social media users shared hilarious responses to the video. One netizen, @KopiteKdawg, jokingly tweeted under the video post that this is how Scottish people interact with each other.

The band was established in 2005 and currently has three members - Kyle Falconer, Kieren Webster, and Pete Reilly. The View's reunion last year marked their return to the music scene following a five-year break, during which the band had previously encountered disputes and conflicts.

Social media users share humorous reactions as The View physical altercation video from The Deaf Institute in Manchester goes viral

Following the viral video of The View's physical altercation at The Deaf Institute in Manchester, social media users have taken to their accounts to express their reactions. However, rather than solely sharing their shock and disbelief, many individuals have taken a more humorous approach to the situation, using memes and witty comments.

Neither of the band members nor The View have spoken up on the matter. It is also unclear when the London concert will be held, as things do not look good between the two band members.

