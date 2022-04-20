Why is The Flash Season 8 not airing this week? Episode 12 release date, plot, and more explored

The Flash is on one of its most distinguished runs with the new Fire Meta and themes of supernatural in motion. However, fans of the long-running CW show will have to wait a little longer before they see the upcoming episode, which will revolve around the unmasked Deathstorm.

The DC-inspired show airs every Wednesday according to the new schedule, but it has decided to take a break this week and return with a two-part episode on April 27, 2022. Titled Death Rises, the upcoming episode will reveal Fire Meta to be the famous DC villain, Deathstorm, as per the promo. It will be followed by the next part titled Death Falls on May 4, 2022.

There is no particular reason for the break. It could just be due to scheduling issues since the season coming to an end. Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of The Flash.

The Flash Season 8 Episode 12 promo: Meta in town

Central City is reeling from the attacks carried out by the unidentified fire entity that has also ravaged the city in the past. Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and his team have to deal with the foe. After Team Flash found a way to counter the meta, he retreated, but returned to Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) with the voice of her late husband.

The previous episode also hinted that the Fire Meta was actually Ronnie Raymond (Bill Fagerbakke), who underwent a fusion reaction while saving Central City from the singularity before regaining form as Black Flame. However, it is now revealed that the Fire Meta was none other than Deathstorm.

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"With a new Meta terrorizing the city, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) lends a hand to the local authorities, meanwhile Barry (Grant Gustin) gets an assist from Cecille (Danielle Nicolet) who helps to track the mass murderer."

If the synopsis and promo are anything to go by, we are in for an action-packed episode that will pack a punch. Episode 12 has been scripted by Alex Boyd and Arielle McAlpin, and directed by Phil Chipera.

When will the upcoming episode of The Flash air?

The upcoming episode of The Flash Season 8 will air on April 27, 2022. You can catch it on the CW channel at 8 PM ET. It will also premiere on the CW app and website.

