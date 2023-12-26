Why is The Young and the Restless not on today? Explained

The Young and the Restless (Y&R), created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell for CBS, is an enduring American television soap opera. Debuting on March 26, 1973, the show has been a consistent powerhouse, winning 11 Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Drama Series.

The CBS daytime drama was pre-empted for sports coverage on December 25, 2023. The storyline of The Young and the Bold will resume as normal from Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

The Young and the Restless: Last week’s recap

Last week on The Young and the Restless, Victoria and Cole received the DNA results, finally getting answers about their alleged daughter, Claire. Meanwhile, Billy made a significant decision about his involvement with Jabot Cosmetics.

An unexpected guest arrived at Victor and Nikki's, stirring intrigue. Tucker presented Phyllis with an unexpected offer. Kyle had ambitious plans that Jack may not support. Midweek, Traci endeavored to bring the holiday spirit to the Abbotts, while Billy stood up for Jill, and Devon faced a holiday challenge with Abby's support.

Victor issued a warning to Nate, signaling his deep distrust. Ashley and Jack reveled in Tucker's downfall. Jordan crossed a line, leading to a drastic turn of events in his plan for Nikki.

Phyllis ended up with Tucker on Christmas Eve, and Michael surprised Lauren with an unconventional proposal. Daniel was reminded of the true meaning of Christmas, while Phyllis added a twist to Christine's stocking.

The Young and the Restless: Spoilers for this week

This week, The Young and the Restless promises more intense moments to close out 2023. Nikki will confront her worst nightmare, possibly engaging in a showdown with Jordan.

On Wednesday, the fate of Danny and Christine's relationship will hang in the balance as they grapple with decisions that could determine their future. Meanwhile, Tucker will receive a reality check from Devon, and a familiar face will knock on Audra's door.

As 2024 approaches, Michael and Lauren will get set to welcome the new year uniquely. And despite appearances, it seems Ashley will continue to struggle with lingering feelings for Tucker. The week will conclude with a rerun of a classic 2003 episode.

The legacy of The Young and the Restless

Set in the fictional Genoa City, it initially focused on the Brooks and Foster families but evolved with the introduction of new core families like the Abbotts and the Williamses.

The soap opera has featured notable celebrities throughout its run and served as a launching pad for actors such as Eva Longoria, David Hasselhoff, Tom Selleck, and Paul Walker.

Despite changes in leadership and storylines, the show's longevity and success are evident, having held the highest-rated daytime drama status on American television for 34 years.

Over the years, The Young and the Restless faced challenges, including a brief loss of its number-one soap opera status in 2020 to The Bold and the Beautiful, but it quickly reclaimed the top spot.

Notably, the show celebrated its 12,000th episode on December 1, 2020. The soap opera's resilience is evident in its renewals, with CBS announcing an extension through 2024 in January 2020.

In a forward-looking move, The Young and the Restless announced plans for showcasts, an audio form of its episodes, on various platforms, showcasing its commitment to staying relevant. Viewers can watch the latest episodes of the soap opera on Paramount+.