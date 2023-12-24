Finestkind on Paramount+: Full cast list

Paramount+ has raised its standards for original content with the release of Finestkind on December 15, 2023. The American crime thriller drama features an Emmy nominee and Academy Award winner in a stellar cast that includes the likes of Ben Foster, Jenna Ortega, Toby Wallace, Tommy Lee Jones, and Ismael Cruz Córdova in the roles of Tom, Mabel, Charlie, and Ray.

Apart from a riveting storyline, the film boasts of suspenseful sequences brought to life by cinematographer Crille Forsberg and the actors in the cast. The synopsis reads:

"Finestkind tells the story of two brothers (Ben Foster & Toby Wallace), raised in different worlds, who are reunited as adults over a fateful summer. Set against the backdrop of commercial fishing, the story takes on primal stakes when desperate circumstances force the brothers to strike a deal with a violent Boston crime gang. Along the way a young woman (Jenna Ortega) finds herself caught perilously in the middle. Sacrifices must be made and bonds between brothers, friends, lovers, and a father (Tommy Lee Jones) and his son are put to the ultimate test."

Finestkind has been directed and written by Brian Helgeland with a total runtime of 126 minutes.

Finestkind features a star-studded cast including Ben Foster, Toby Wallace, and Jenna Ortega

1) Ben Foster

The 43-year-old American actor, who had previously appeared in The Punisher (2004) and X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), plays the role of Tom, a scallop fisherman, in the movie. Foster has been nominated for a Satellite Award and a Saturn Award for his portrayal of Charlie Prince in 3:10 to Yuma (2007).

Expand Tweet

Ben Foster has portrayed multiple characters of varying styles in his movies but also expanded his expertise to television with appearances on the Judd Apatow show, Freaks and Geeks (2000), Six Feet Under (2003-2005), and The Survivor (2021).

2) Toby Wallace

The British-born Australian actor, Toby Wallace, plays the role of the protagonist of the movie - Charlie. Wallace's character Charlie returns after his college graduation to pay his elder half-brother, Tom (Ben Foster), a visit as things spiral out of control eventually.

Toby Wallace has previously been spotted in Acute Misfortune (2018), and Babyteeth (2019) for which he won a Marcello Mastroianni Award at the 2019 Venice Film Festival.

3) Jenna Ortega

Jane from The CW comedy-drama series Jane the Virgin (2014–2019), takes over the role of Mabel, a small-time drug dealer in New Bedford, Massachusetts, in Finestkind.

After her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in Wednesday (2022), Jenna Ortega received nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Primetime Emmy, and Golden Globe.

Jenna Ortega has appeared in the cult slasher movies Scream and X. She also played Ellie Alves in the Netflix series You in 2019. Ortega is about to appear next to Winona Ryder in Beetlejuice 2 in 2024.

4) Tommy Lee Jones

The 77-year-old American actor, Tommy Lee Jones, has been known for innumerable roles in mainstream Hollywood including Clay Shaw in JFK (1991),

Congressman Thaddeus Stevens in Lincoln (2012) and U.S. Marshal Samuel Gerard in the thriller film The Fugitive (1993). He has won an Emmy Award, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Expand Tweet

Tommy Lee Jones plays the role of Ray Eldridge, Tom's ageing father who was the owner of Finestkind and had been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

Additional cast members of Finestkind

The other cast members of Finestkind include Aaron Stanford (X-Men: The Last Stand), Scotty Tovar (What Still Remains), Ismael Cruz Córdova (Sesame Street), Tim Daly (Private Practice), Lolita Davidovich (Blaze), Clayne Crawford (The Great Raid), and Fernanda Andrade (The Devil Inside) - who plays supporting roles in the movie.