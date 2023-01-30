Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday Addams in the original The Addams Family franchise, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the age of 64. She worked in the sitcom from 1964 to 1966. It was the first television adaptation of the 1938 comic strip of the same name, which American cartoonist Charles Addams wrote.

As per her IMDB bio, Loring has 16 acting credits to her name. She had a net worth of $500 thousand. Her breakout role was the iconic Wednesday Addams, which is popular even almost five decades after its release. She rose to prominence as a child actress after The Addams Family.

Loring joined the cast of The Pruitts of Southampton, the ABC sitcom in 1966, where she played a minor role. She was a recurring cast member in the CBS soap opera As the World Turns, where she played Cricket Montogomery. The show continued from 1980 to 1983.

She also appeared in several slasher films in the late 80s, including Savage Harbor, Blood Frenzy, and Iced. Loring went on a long hiatus before returning in 2014. Apart from The Addams Family, her overall acting career was without notable success.

Tributes pour as netizens mourn the loss of Lisa Loring, aka the first Wednesday Addams

Lisa Loring suffered a massive stroke four days before her death, after which she was hospitalized. On Saturday, January 28, Loring was taken off life support. Her close friend Laurie Jacobson announced her death via a Facebook post that stated:

"It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring."

According to the post, Loring suffered a stroke due to high blood pressure and smoking. The actress survived on life support for three days. However, on Friday, Loring's family had to make the difficult decision of taking her off life support, after which she passed away.

Jacobson mentioned that the actress was always in their hearts as the legendary Wednesday Addams.

Loring is survived by her two daughters, Vanessa and Marianne. Vanessa Foumberg confirmed that her mother had a peaceful death. She died holding both of her daughters’ hands.

Upon receiving the news of Loring’s death, Butch Patrick from The Munsters wrote:

“Very sorry to hear of my dear friend Lisa Loring’s passing. We were very close and worked together often. I know she was very weak. I was in her company just a few weeks ago. Godspeed my friend.”

Actress Barbara Crampton wrote that Lisa Loring’s iconic presence as the original Wednesday Addams will be forever remembered and that she was an important part of their cultural history.

Netizens, as well as other artists, were also devastated by Loring's death. Here are some of the tweets:

Lisa Loring's legacy

Loring was originally from the Marshall Islands to parents who both served in the U.S. Navy. She lived in Hawaii and later moved with her mother to Los Angeles, where she began child modeling at the age of three. She even appeared on an episode of the NBC medical drama Dr. Kildare, which aired on television in 1964.

In 1987, Loring was a makeup artist on the set of an adult film called Traci's Big Trick. She was also an uncredited writer for the video. In 1992, she played the role of a hooker in another adult film, Layin' Down the Law.

In the television movie Halloween With the New Addams Family (1977), Loring reprised her role as Wednesday Addams. She was only six when she landed the role of Wednesday in the TV series.

The iconic character was later popularized by Christina Ricci, who starred in the 1991 movie The Addams Family, and its sequel, Addams Family Values.

Loring’s original portrayal of Wednesday Addams was recently brought back into the spotlight after the success of Netflix’s Wednesday, where Jenna Ortega played the titular role and garnered widespread acclamation.

