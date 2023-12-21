Is Finestkind based on a true story? Plot, streaming service, and more

Directed by Brian Helgeland, the crime drama Finestkind premiered on September 8, 2023, at the Toronto International Festival. It was then added to Paramount+ on December 15, 2023. The film stars Jenna Ortega, Tommy Lee Jones, Toby Wallace, and Ben Foster. Since its release on the streaming channel, Finestkind has been getting good reviews about the plot and the actors.

However, as viewers immersed themselves in the film's plot and characters, they had a few questions regarding it. While some wonder where the name came from, others questioned if it was based on a true story. According to TIME Magazine, the film's title is also the name of the boat that plays a huge role in it. Meanwhile, the film is a work of fiction but it has certain elements based on real life.

The two half-brothers, played by Ben Foster and Toby Wallace, are the characters. They were raised in separate universes but reunited as adults during a fateful summer in Finestkind, their boat. When the two are forced to make a deal with a violent Boston crime gang out of desperation, the story takes on a primal stake set against the backdrop of commercial fishing.

A young lady (Jenna Ortega) is dangerously caught in the middle along the route. An ultimate test is placed on the relationships between lovers, friends, and brothers, as well as between a father (Tommy Lee Jones) and his son.

Is Finestkind based on a true story?

Although there are elements of real life in the screenplay, the film is not based on a true story. The film focuses on Tom and Charlie, brothers who work in the hazardous field of commercial fishing and are reunited as adults one summer.

The director Brian Helgeland spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the film and stated that it was a "surreal" experience. He also explained why making the film felt like he was "making a documentary."

"The characters are commercial fishermen. My dad was a commercial fisherman and so was my grandfather and I fished when I got out of college. It was very surreal, almost like making a documentary.” the director said.

Thus, Helgeland, who also wrote the film, said that he drew inspiration for the story from his own experiences. the film's main location, New Bedford, Massachusetts, is also where Helgeland was raised.

In an article he wrote for Time, Helgeland explained the problems his Norwegian-born grandfather would face when he fell foul of a local gangster. The director's grandfather, Oscar Helgeland, moved out after the Stock Market Crash in 1929. This put an abrupt end to his career as the captain of a wealthy Manhattanite’s Hudson River-based yacht.

The story of him not understanding what a local mobster meant by “boat insurance” (and the subsequent explanation) was an early, oft-told tale among many he heard growing up.

This is essentially the same plot as the movie. Tom and Charlie have to work with a Boston crime syndicate to accrue a large fine placed on their father's boat, the Finestkind, after the Coast Guard impounded it. Finestkind's screenplay and final draft's tone appear to have been shaped by these tales from Helgeland's early years.

"The character of Charlie (Toby Wallace) is a loose sketch of me as a footloose young man just out of college about to embark on the adventure of his life." - Brian Helgeland

Is Finestkind released yet? Streaming platform info

As mentioned earlier, Finestkind debuted on September 8, 2023, at the Toronto International Film Festival. It began streaming on Pramount+ on December 15, 2023. Fans can also watch Finestkind on Amazon Prime Video.

Where is Finestkind filmed?

The film is based in New Bedford, Massachusetts since the director has a particular fondness for the area. He travels back in time to the seaport, which functions as the main shooting location for the movie, rather than just using it as a backdrop.

The way that Helgeland depicts New Bedford, its bars for fishermen, storms at sea, and the bond among fishermen, speaks volumes about his attachment to his community.

Helgeland's ability to show a realistic portrayal of a fisherman's life comes from his personal experiences—he fished commercially for almost two years. The story is made up, but the characters—like Ray and Tom Eldridge—are based on actual New Bedford fishermen.

The movie turns into a homage to Helgeland's ancestry, highlighting the significant influence that his maritime background had on his personal life as well as his film career.

In conclusion, the film may not be based on a true story, but its authenticity lies in the director's genuine connection to the world he portrays on screen. As audiences immerse themselves in this crime drama, they witness a narrative enriched by Helgeland's personal history, making it a heartfelt and engaging cinematic experience.