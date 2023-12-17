What is the Finestkind rated? Jenna Ortega movie critic review and rating explored

Finestkind is a 2023 crime thriller drama film penned and directed by Brian Helgeland, featuring Ben Foster, Toby Wallace, Jenna Ortega, and Tommy Lee Jones. The storyline revolves around two estranged brothers who enter into a precarious deal with a Boston crime syndicate, putting not only themselves but also their father and a mysterious young woman in jeopardy.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2023, and subsequently joined the Paramount+ catalog on December 15, 2023. Critical reception, however, has been mixed.

Merely 27% of the 20 critic reviews on Rotten Tomatoes are positive, resulting in an average rating of 4.7/10. The movie received a 44 out of 100 rating from Metacritic, which calculated the average score from six critics.

Disclaimer: This article contains the opinions of the author.

Finestkind’s troubled script

The movie finds itself at the crossroads of conflicting reviews. The troubled script, under-used talents, and a lack of directorial vision contribute to a polarized cinematic experience. A narrative that meanders without a clear direction, Finestkind faces scrutiny for its confusing plot structure and baffling creative decisions.

The first 10 minutes, often considered a crucial period for setting the tone, reveal the underlying issues that persist throughout the film. Helgeland's direction has faced criticism for lacking a cohesive vision. Attempting to tap into the filmmaking style of Taylor Sheridan, the film often feels adrift, struggling to execute the director's intended vision.

The Finestkind cast’s stellar performance

The star power of the film shines through, providing moments of brilliance that elevate the viewing experience. Known for her powerful screen presence, Jenna Ortega's portrayal in this film has garnered attention.

However, questions arise about the underutilization of talents like Tommy Lee Jones and Ben Foster. While Ortega's performance adds value, the film's potential seems hindered by the under-explored capabilities of the supporting cast.

Finestkind: An overview

Finestkind is an exclusive Paramount+ film depicting the challenges faced by half-brothers, Charlie (Toby Wallace) and Tom (Ben Foster), working on a fishing boat in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

The narrative follows their boat being taken for fishing in Canadian seas, which results in dire financial circumstances. Tom's father, Ray (Tommy Lee Jones), offers him the use of his boat, initiating a strained yet significant collaboration.

Mabel (Jenna Ortega), a girl involved in drugs and seeking a better life, plays a pivotal role. When retrieving the impounded boat becomes financially impossible, Mabel facilitates a drug deal to earn the needed funds. However, the deal goes awry, and rival gangs steal the drugs.

To reclaim the stolen drugs, Tom faces a time-sensitive and dangerous task. Ray, learning of Tom's predicament, intervenes at the meeting point, negotiating for his son's life. A violent confrontation ensues, leading to Ray's arrest, but not before he imparts a poignant fatherly lesson.

The film's title, Finestkind, is a recurring term used by the characters to describe imperfect yet morally upright individuals or things in their lives. It reflects the essence of doing what is right, even in flawed circumstances, mirroring the character of Ray and symbolizing the boat central to the narrative.

Finestkind is rated R for pervasive language, some violence, drug material, and s*xual content. Viewers can watch the film on Paramount+.