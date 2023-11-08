Why is Travis Scott getting sued again over Astroworld festival tragedy? Claims explored as lawsuits continue to roll in

Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival turned into a tragedy, with more than ten people killed and hundreds injured due to overcrowding that led to a crowd stampede in 2021. After the tragic incident, a number of lawsuits were filed against the singer, who was eventually exonerated by a grand jury in June 2023.

Now, however, as per an exclusive report by The Blast on November 6, 2023, the singer is being once again sued for the incident. A company named Ceremony of Roses is suing the singer, with quoted sections from the document stating:

"CoR’s decision to proceed with the deal was backed by Live Nation organizing the Astroworld Festival. Given Live Nation’s track record and reputation, CoR had a reasonable expectation that the concert would be conducted in a top-notch, safe, and secure environment with professional business practices."

The quote continues:

"At the very minimum, Defendants owed COR a duty to exercise ordinary care in maintaining a safe and secure environment for COR’s business activities and Festival attendees. Defendants negligently and willfully breached this duty in numerous respects, resulting in substantial financial harm for COR."

The company is reportedly suing for damages in excess of $700,000, as it failed to recoup the costs of its investment in the festival due to the tragedy.

More on the new Travis Scott Astroworld lawsuit

According to the report from The Blast, the company is suing Travis Scott also due to the fact that one of the lawsuits filed by the victims of the Astroworld 2021 tragedy was aimed at the company, resulting in additional expenses on top of the unrecovered investments.

The company also gave an overview of the original agreement between Travis Scott, Live Nation and the company regarding the festival, with them providing services under the expectation of:

"...Scott and musical artist XXG, as part of the show, would ensure safety and professionalism while drawing a large crowd of fans who would stay on the premises and spend money on various forms of entertainment, including the amusements."

The Ceremony of Roses comes in the heels of the latest lawsuit settlement between the victims of the tragedy. John Hilgert was one of the teenage victims of the tragedy, and his family settled their lawsuit against the singer in early August for an undisclosed monetary amount, becoming the third family to do so.

However, as a Billboard report in 2022 points out, more than 4900 victims or families of the victims have filed lawsuits against the organizers, with hundreds against Travis Scott himself. Out of these lawsuits, at least over 1500 of them are still active and pending procedures.

Alongside the new lawsuit by Ceremony of Roses, the first is set to go to court sometime in May 2024, with the lawsuit claiming wrongful death due to negligence, according to a report by Law 360. The report goes on to detail the breakdown of the cases in several categories, as follows:

"Around 40 cases relate to serious injuries requiring surgery, with nearly 1000 relating to less serious injuries. A further 200 were filed by people with injuries of undetermined severity, while just over 300 relate to claims of emotional distress and mental anguish"

Travis Scott released his latest studio album, Utopia, on July 28, 2023. The gold-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on several major album charts, including Billboard 200, UK, French, German and Kiwi studio albums, among others.