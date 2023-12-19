Why was Travis Scott's Chicago show cancelled? Details explored as Rapper issues statement

Travis Scott was set to perform at Chicago’s United Center as part of his Utopia: Circus Maximus tour on December 15, 2023. However, the show has been canceled, as per a statement by the venue on social media.

Fans were made aware of the cancellation by a statement posted by United Center on Twitter (now X) hours before he was set to perform. While no reason for the cancellation was provided, the statement by the venue did offer ticket holders a solution:

“Travis Scott's show at United Center scheduled for tonight has been postponed. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be posted here and emailed to ticket holders directly when available.”

Travis Scott took to social media to explain the cancellation

A day later, Travis Scott posted a statement on Twitter regarding the cancellation of his Chicago show. He stated that his plane had been grounded for 24 hours after flying back from Saudi Arabia where he performed at the Soundstorm Festival. In a now disappeared Instagram story, he added, “U ever spent 24 hrs on a runway I have.”

Travis also reassured his fans in Chicago with tickets that he would return in January to make up for the cancellation. He wrote,

“To my people in Chicago I was so ready to go crazyyyy. Chicago always been one if my favorite places. Togo ham and been waiting for it the whole tour. I will be back the first couple days of January.”

Some netizens expressed their disappointment at the cancellation under such short notice, since they would be unable to travel to the date in January. Others pointed out that the abrupt cancellation of events has become a trend that Travis Scott is known for.

Notably, this is not the first time that Travis has had to postpone an event this year, with his Utopia Pyramids Concert getting canceled in June. This was due to production issues that occurred while trying to construct a set at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

More about Travis Scott's music career and performances

Travis Scott's live performances have been marred by controversy for a few years now. He is currently being sued again for the Astroworld Festival tragedy which took place on November 5, 2021. Eight people lost their lives at the event due to crowd crush caused by inadequate security measures which led to overcrowding.

The rapper’s latest album, Utopia is his third project to reach the No.1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart where it spent four weeks. His previous two albums, namely 2018's Astroworld and 2016's Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight also debuted at No.1 on the US Billboard 200.

Circus Maximus is not just the name of his tour that accompanies his new album but is also the title of his 75-minute music video/documentary that was released alongside the album. Travis confirmed in an interview with GQ Magazine in November that Utopia was supposed to be a musical, inspired by plays at Broadway theaters.

Scott first came to prominence as an in-house producer on Kanye West’s GOOD Music label in 2012. His debut album Rodeo was released on September 4, 2015, charting at number 3 on the Billboard 200. It went on to become a certified platinum album as per the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).